Haftar Says Libyan Forces Thwart Threats to Benghazi, Coastal Facilities
(MENAFN) Eastern Libyan military units successfully countered security threats targeting Benghazi and its maritime installations, Deputy Commander Saddam Haftar announced Sunday, following an explosion aboard a Russian vessel and reports of an attempted attack on a commercial ship near the city's port.
In a statement published on Facebook, Haftar commended the “vigilance and high readiness” demonstrated by air and naval forces during the incident. He also expressed appreciation for civil defense teams and emergency responders who worked to manage its consequences. However, he provided no information about the nature of the threats or the parties potentially involved.
“Our armed forces continue to do their duty to protect the city and secure its coast,” he said, stressing that Libya would not accept its territory or territorial waters being used as “an arena for settling scores or an extension of external conflicts.”
Haftar also revealed that several countries had offered Libya technical assistance and support in response to the developments, without disclosing their identities.
Earlier Sunday, the eastern-based Libyan government announced that initial assessments pointed to a possible drone attack against a Russian vessel stationed at the Benghazi naval base. The ship reportedly experienced an explosion shortly before dawn.
In a separate development later that day, the Libyan broadcaster Al-Masar reported that unmanned boats had targeted a commercial vessel near Benghazi port, while Libyan air and naval units had destroyed 12 additional boats.
Neither Russia nor Ukraine had released an official statement on the reported incidents by 1800GMT.
In a statement published on Facebook, Haftar commended the “vigilance and high readiness” demonstrated by air and naval forces during the incident. He also expressed appreciation for civil defense teams and emergency responders who worked to manage its consequences. However, he provided no information about the nature of the threats or the parties potentially involved.
“Our armed forces continue to do their duty to protect the city and secure its coast,” he said, stressing that Libya would not accept its territory or territorial waters being used as “an arena for settling scores or an extension of external conflicts.”
Haftar also revealed that several countries had offered Libya technical assistance and support in response to the developments, without disclosing their identities.
Earlier Sunday, the eastern-based Libyan government announced that initial assessments pointed to a possible drone attack against a Russian vessel stationed at the Benghazi naval base. The ship reportedly experienced an explosion shortly before dawn.
In a separate development later that day, the Libyan broadcaster Al-Masar reported that unmanned boats had targeted a commercial vessel near Benghazi port, while Libyan air and naval units had destroyed 12 additional boats.
Neither Russia nor Ukraine had released an official statement on the reported incidents by 1800GMT.
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