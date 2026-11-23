MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 23 (IANS) An active member of the Neeraj Bawana gang has been arrested from the Ranhola area in West Delhi, officials said on Monday.

According to the police, the accused has a criminal history involving eight other cases, including an attempt to murder, extortion and offences under the Arms Act.

The accused was identified as 32-year-old Manjeet Dalal alias Mangal, a resident of Haryana's Jhajjar, officials said.

The Delhi Police said that a team from Ranhola Police Station was deployed on area patrolling duty within the jurisdiction of the police station. They said that information was received that an person associated with the Neeraj Bawana gang was in the area to extort ransom money.

"During patrolling, upon reaching the area behind Royal International School, Kotla Vihar Phase-II, the team received information from a secret informer that a person allegedly associated with the Bawana Gang was likely to visit the area to threaten an individual and extort ransom money," officials said.

According to the police, acting promptly on the information received, the team, along with the informer, immediately proceeded to the specified location, where they spotted a suspect.

Officials said that upon being identified by the informer as the person in question, the team swiftly chased and apprehended him on the spot.

"On verification, the identity of the apprehended individual was confirmed as Manjeet Dalal," police said.

Officials said that during Dalal's personal search, the police team recovered one semi-automatic pistol, one magazine and two live cartridges from his possession.

Subsequently, an FIR under the Arms Act was registered at Ranhola Police Station. The accused was arrested, and all the recovered articles were seized as per law, officials said.

Police said that legal proceedings are underway. Further details are awaited.