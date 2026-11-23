Migrants in Poland Report Widespread Harassment, Discrimination
(MENAFN) More than half of foreign nationals questioned in Poland said they had faced harassment, discriminatory treatment or other forms of violence during the previous six months, according to research conducted by Warsaw-based Ocalenie Foundation.
Verbal abuse emerged as the most frequently reported form of mistreatment. Of those who answered the relevant survey question, 45% said they had been subjected to insults or derogatory comments, frequently targeting their nationality, spoken language or accent.
The findings also showed that 34.4% of participants had encountered offensive remarks on social media and other online platforms. Meanwhile, 24.2% reported workplace exploitation or violations of their employment rights, including withheld salaries, illegal wage deductions and failure to comply with labor regulations.
Physical attacks were reported by approximately one in eight participants, with incidents ranging from pushing and punching to spitting and more severe assaults. Some interviewees also recounted being attacked by multiple individuals or facing violence involving weapons.
The research, published under the title Invisible Violence, drew on 988 completed survey responses and 25 detailed interviews carried out between May and August 2026.
Participants represented more than 70 nationalities, with Ukrainians, Belarusians and Russians accounting for the largest groups.
Among respondents who had experienced violence, 61% believed their treatment was motivated by hostility toward their nationality, while 15% identified ethnic or racial prejudice as a contributing factor.
Verbal abuse emerged as the most frequently reported form of mistreatment. Of those who answered the relevant survey question, 45% said they had been subjected to insults or derogatory comments, frequently targeting their nationality, spoken language or accent.
The findings also showed that 34.4% of participants had encountered offensive remarks on social media and other online platforms. Meanwhile, 24.2% reported workplace exploitation or violations of their employment rights, including withheld salaries, illegal wage deductions and failure to comply with labor regulations.
Physical attacks were reported by approximately one in eight participants, with incidents ranging from pushing and punching to spitting and more severe assaults. Some interviewees also recounted being attacked by multiple individuals or facing violence involving weapons.
The research, published under the title Invisible Violence, drew on 988 completed survey responses and 25 detailed interviews carried out between May and August 2026.
Participants represented more than 70 nationalities, with Ukrainians, Belarusians and Russians accounting for the largest groups.
Among respondents who had experienced violence, 61% believed their treatment was motivated by hostility toward their nationality, while 15% identified ethnic or racial prejudice as a contributing factor.
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