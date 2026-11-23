MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Dubai, UAE, November 2026: Emirates NBD, a leading banking group in the Middle East, North Africa, Türkiye and South Asia (MENATSA) region, has announced the successful execution of an AED 385 million bilateral financing facility for SAMANA Developers, one of Dubai's leading private real estate developers. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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The four-year facility includes a term loan and Real Estate Regulatory Agency (RERA) guarantee supporting SAMANA Developers' ongoing focused growth plans, providing flexibility for land acquisition and the development of real estate projects across Dubai. The repayment structure also allows the developer to leverage receivables from selected existing projects, supporting capital efficiency and the execution of its development pipeline.

The transaction builds on Emirates NBD's existing relationship with SAMANA Developers and reflects the bank's continued support for the UAE's real estate sector through structured financing solutions.

Ahmed Al Qassim, Group Head of Wholesale Banking at Emirates NBD, said:“The UAE's real estate sector continues to evolve, creating opportunities for developers with a clear long-term vision. At Emirates NBD, we aim to be a strategic banking partner to businesses shaping the country's future, bringing deep market understanding and tailored solutions to support their ambitions. Our relationship with SAMANA reflects this commitment and our confidence in the continued development of the UAE's real estate sector.”

Established in 2017, SAMANA Developers has become a prominent player in Dubai's real estate sector, ranking as the fifth largest off-plan developer in Dubai by sales activity in 2025. The company has built a portfolio of 56 projects with a combined gross development value of approximately AED 17.5 billion, spanning key residential communities, including Jumeirah Village Circle, Arjan, Dubai Sports City and Dubai Studio City.

With a development pipeline exceeding AED 12.5 billion, SAMANA Developers continues to pursue opportunities across Dubai's residential real estate market. The financing facility provides additional flexibility to support this expansion.

Imran Farooq, CEO at SAMANA Developers, commented:“As SAMANA Developers enters a new chapter of accelerated growth and makes its first move into the premium real estate segment, this strategic financing strengthens our liquidity and capital foundation required to drive our ambitious expansion plans. It will bolster our ability to scale our portfolio, launch landmark master communities and capture prime development opportunities across Dubai. Emirates NBD's backing reflects strong institutional confidence in our financial strength, operational excellence and forward-looking vision.

The transaction reflects Emirates NBD's continued role as a financing partner to the UAE's real estate sector. The agreement comes at a time when Dubai's real estate market continues to demonstrate sustained activity, supported by investor interest in off-plan developments and the Emirate's long-term economic fundamentals. As the market evolves, structured financing remains an important tool for established developers pursuing new opportunities while maintaining financial discipline.

About Emirates NBD:

Emirates NBD (DFM: Emirates NBD) is a leading banking group in the MENATSA (Middle East, North Africa, Türkiye and South Asia) region with a presence in 13 countries, serving over 25 million active customers. As at 30th September 2026, total assets were AED 1.38 trillion, (equivalent to approx. USD 375.7 billion). The Group has operations in the UAE, Egypt, India, Türkiye, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Singapore, the United Kingdom, Austria, Germany, Russia and Bahrain and representative offices in China and Indonesia with a total of 1,399 branches and 4,967 ATMs / SDMs. Emirates NBD is the leading financial services brand in the UAE with a Brand value of USD 6.1 billion.

Emirates NBD Group serves its customers (individuals, businesses, governments, and institutions) and helps them realise their financial objectives through a range of banking products and services including retail banking, corporate and institutional banking, Islamic banking, investment banking, private banking, asset management, global markets and treasury, and brokerage operations. The Group is a key participant in the global digital banking industry with 97% of all financial transactions and requests conducted outside of its branches. The Group also operates Liv, the lifestyle digital bank by Emirates NBD, with close to half a million users, it continues to be the fastest-growing bank in the region.

Emirates NBD demonstrates leadership in sustainability by becoming the first bank globally to publish an IFRS S1 and S2-aligned report along with assurance of financed emissions and through the landmark issuance of the world's first Sustainability-Linked Financing Sukuk by Emirates Islamic of USD 500 million fully aligned with ICMA guidelines. Emirates NBD continues to engage and support communities through its pioneering exchanger volunteer programme which completed 10 years in 2025 with over 160,000 hours contributed to social causes for over 1.1 million beneficiaries.

About SAMANA Developers:

SAMANA Developers, an award-winning real estate developer based in Dubai with growing international portfolio.

With a focus on creating sustainable and elegant living spaces, SAMANA Developers has seamlessly delivered a wide range of residential and commercial projects climbing to Dubai top 5th highest off-plan sellers in 2025.

Known for their innovative designs, premium amenities, and prime locations, SAMANA Developers' projects have set new standards in the UAE real estate market. The company's dedication to excellence has earned them a reputation for delivering exceptional value and investment opportunities with more than 1,300 units handed over and 13,000 units under construction.

SAMANA has scooped multiple esteemed awards for pioneering concepts, innovative designs, and sustainability.