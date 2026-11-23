Kremlin Shrugs Off 2 Months Without Envoys in Paris, London
(MENAFN) Moscow sees no urgency in naming new ambassadors to France and the United Kingdom, because its diplomatic ties with both countries have all but ceased to exist, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday.
In an interview with the Russian daily Vedomosti, Peskov confirmed that Russia's embassies in London and Paris have had no ambassador for more than two months.
"There are no relations with these countries, so there is no need to hurry," he said.
Peskov also addressed the vacancy in Washington. President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump did not take up the question of a new Russian ambassador to the United States when they met for talks in China, he said.
"No, such details were not discussed. The conversation was more conceptual," he said.
The post fell vacant after the death of Russia's ambassador to the US, Alexander Darchiev
In an interview with the Russian daily Vedomosti, Peskov confirmed that Russia's embassies in London and Paris have had no ambassador for more than two months.
"There are no relations with these countries, so there is no need to hurry," he said.
Peskov also addressed the vacancy in Washington. President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump did not take up the question of a new Russian ambassador to the United States when they met for talks in China, he said.
"No, such details were not discussed. The conversation was more conceptual," he said.
The post fell vacant after the death of Russia's ambassador to the US, Alexander Darchiev
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