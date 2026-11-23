Egyptian Crew Thwarts Pirate Attacks on Cargo Ship Off Yemen
(MENAFN) The Egyptian crew aboard the San Marino-flagged cargo vessel Golden Joy successfully thwarted three suspected piracy attempts in the Gulf of Aden off Yemen on Nov. 17, Egypt's Transport Ministry announced Sunday.
According to a ministry statement, the ship was carrying 21 Egyptian sailors under the command of Egyptian captain Ali Suleiman and was sailing toward Oman's Port of Duqm when several speedboats approached and attempted to attack it.
The crew responded by altering the vessel's route and increasing its speed, while armed security personnel fired warning shots to deter the approaching boats. All crew members remained unharmed, the ministry confirmed.
The ministry also clarified the identity and registration of the vessel following inaccurate reports circulating online that described it as an Egyptian-flagged ship named Cairo Light. It confirmed that the vessel involved was the Golden Joy, registered under the flag of San Marino.
Additionally, the statement noted that the UK Maritime Trade Operations and the Liberian Maritime Authority had circulated security warnings concerning an attempted armed boarding of a commercial vessel off Yemen.
The ministry added that maritime security company Clearwater Dynamics had independently identified the targeted vessel as the Golden Joy.
According to a ministry statement, the ship was carrying 21 Egyptian sailors under the command of Egyptian captain Ali Suleiman and was sailing toward Oman's Port of Duqm when several speedboats approached and attempted to attack it.
The crew responded by altering the vessel's route and increasing its speed, while armed security personnel fired warning shots to deter the approaching boats. All crew members remained unharmed, the ministry confirmed.
The ministry also clarified the identity and registration of the vessel following inaccurate reports circulating online that described it as an Egyptian-flagged ship named Cairo Light. It confirmed that the vessel involved was the Golden Joy, registered under the flag of San Marino.
Additionally, the statement noted that the UK Maritime Trade Operations and the Liberian Maritime Authority had circulated security warnings concerning an attempted armed boarding of a commercial vessel off Yemen.
The ministry added that maritime security company Clearwater Dynamics had independently identified the targeted vessel as the Golden Joy.
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