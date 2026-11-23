Gold Rallies Past USD3,600 as Stocks Slide, Fed Hike Bets Fade
(MENAFN) Gold jumped more than 2% to top $3,600 an ounce Monday, clawing back the previous session's losses as investors dialed back bets on aggressive US Federal Reserve rate hikes after a broad equity sell-off.
Spot gold climbed 2.3% to $3,619.15 an ounce as of 0605GMT. An unwinding of the artificial intelligence (AI) trade dragged on global stocks, pushing investors to rethink how fast US monetary policy will tighten.
US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent cautioned that the Fed could commit a policy error by tightening too sharply in response to recent inflation data. He pointed to a substantial tightening of financial conditions in recent months.
Even so, traders see a hike as all but certain. CME's FedWatch tool shows a probability of roughly 93.5% for a 25-basis-point increase at the Fed's December meeting.
All eyes now turn to the US Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) price index, the Fed's preferred inflation gauge, due Wednesday for fresh signals on the rate path.
The rebound follows a brutal week. Bullion plunged around 9% to a 14-month low, its steepest weekly drop since March, as hawkish remarks from Fed officials and a rout in technology and semiconductor shares hammered prices.
Spot gold climbed 2.3% to $3,619.15 an ounce as of 0605GMT. An unwinding of the artificial intelligence (AI) trade dragged on global stocks, pushing investors to rethink how fast US monetary policy will tighten.
US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent cautioned that the Fed could commit a policy error by tightening too sharply in response to recent inflation data. He pointed to a substantial tightening of financial conditions in recent months.
Even so, traders see a hike as all but certain. CME's FedWatch tool shows a probability of roughly 93.5% for a 25-basis-point increase at the Fed's December meeting.
All eyes now turn to the US Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) price index, the Fed's preferred inflation gauge, due Wednesday for fresh signals on the rate path.
The rebound follows a brutal week. Bullion plunged around 9% to a 14-month low, its steepest weekly drop since March, as hawkish remarks from Fed officials and a rout in technology and semiconductor shares hammered prices.
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