Ukrainian Drone Boats Target Commercial Vessel Near Libya's Benghazi Port
(MENAFN) Explosive-equipped unmanned boats allegedly operated by Ukraine attacked a commercial ship near the Libyan port of Benghazi, local media reported Sunday, following an earlier explosion aboard a Russian vessel berthed at the same port.
Al-Masar and Libya Al-Hadath, broadcasters affiliated with eastern Libyan forces, reported that remotely controlled boats launched attacks targeting the harbor, nearby coastal areas and a commercial vessel positioned offshore.
The television channels published video footage they said captured Ukrainian drone boats approaching and attacking the ship, alongside Libyan naval divers deploying in an attempt to rescue people aboard.
Additional recordings released by the broadcasters purportedly showed Libyan air and naval forces conducting strikes against unmanned boats moving toward the Benghazi naval base.
The reported developments followed an announcement by the eastern-based Libyan government earlier Sunday that initial assessments indicated a Russian ship stationed at the naval facility had been attacked by drones. The authorities called for a joint investigation involving Russian officials to establish the circumstances of the incident.
Neither Moscow nor Kyiv had issued an immediate statement addressing the reports.
Al-Masar and Libya Al-Hadath, broadcasters affiliated with eastern Libyan forces, reported that remotely controlled boats launched attacks targeting the harbor, nearby coastal areas and a commercial vessel positioned offshore.
The television channels published video footage they said captured Ukrainian drone boats approaching and attacking the ship, alongside Libyan naval divers deploying in an attempt to rescue people aboard.
Additional recordings released by the broadcasters purportedly showed Libyan air and naval forces conducting strikes against unmanned boats moving toward the Benghazi naval base.
The reported developments followed an announcement by the eastern-based Libyan government earlier Sunday that initial assessments indicated a Russian ship stationed at the naval facility had been attacked by drones. The authorities called for a joint investigation involving Russian officials to establish the circumstances of the incident.
Neither Moscow nor Kyiv had issued an immediate statement addressing the reports.
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