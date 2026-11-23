Trump Considers Renewed Military Strikes on Iran if Talks Fail
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump indicated Sunday that he may order another round of military attacks against Iran after the New Year if diplomatic negotiations fail to secure an agreement, according to reports.
In an interview with Fox News, Trump confirmed that indirect discussions with Tehran were continuing but voiced dissatisfaction with the absence of meaningful progress toward a settlement.
Describing Iran's negotiating team as "professional tap dancers," the US president added that "they talk all the time. All they do is talk, but it's all BS," according to the report.
His comments come as tensions continue to escalate around the Strait of Hormuz, where Iranian attacks on oil tankers have reportedly persisted despite Washington's ongoing naval blockade targeting Iranian ports.
Trump was also questioned about reports in Iranian state media indicating that Tehran might attempt to challenge the maritime restrictions. He warned that any Iranian vessels seeking to pass through the blockade would face military action and be sunk.
He further indicated that American forces would use live fire against ships attempting to violate the restrictions.
In addition, Trump called on protesters opposing the Iranian government to maintain their demonstrations after viewing footage showing renewed public unrest in the country, according to Fox News.
The president's statements follow reports of additional Iranian operations against commercial shipping near the Strait of Hormuz, as well as attacks targeting American military personnel in Bahrain.
In an interview with Fox News, Trump confirmed that indirect discussions with Tehran were continuing but voiced dissatisfaction with the absence of meaningful progress toward a settlement.
Describing Iran's negotiating team as "professional tap dancers," the US president added that "they talk all the time. All they do is talk, but it's all BS," according to the report.
His comments come as tensions continue to escalate around the Strait of Hormuz, where Iranian attacks on oil tankers have reportedly persisted despite Washington's ongoing naval blockade targeting Iranian ports.
Trump was also questioned about reports in Iranian state media indicating that Tehran might attempt to challenge the maritime restrictions. He warned that any Iranian vessels seeking to pass through the blockade would face military action and be sunk.
He further indicated that American forces would use live fire against ships attempting to violate the restrictions.
In addition, Trump called on protesters opposing the Iranian government to maintain their demonstrations after viewing footage showing renewed public unrest in the country, according to Fox News.
The president's statements follow reports of additional Iranian operations against commercial shipping near the Strait of Hormuz, as well as attacks targeting American military personnel in Bahrain.
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