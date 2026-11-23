Drone Attack Kills 3, Injures 10 Including 5 Children in Khartoum
(MENAFN) A drone attack on civilian sites in the Karari locality of Khartoum state, Sudan, killed three people and injured 10 others, five of them children, local authorities said Monday.
Police recovered the bodies of the dead from beneath the rubble and rushed the wounded to a hospital, survivors told officials. They said the blast collapsed the roof of one room and damaged surrounding walls.
Khartoum Governor Ahmed Othman Hamza visited the injured at Al-Nao Hospital, the Khartoum media office said. Mahmoud Al-Badri, director-general of the Health Ministry, and hospital director Jamal Al-Tayeb accompanied him.
Hamza condemned the strike on civilians in their homes. He called it “immoral behavior” that he said the militia had carried out throughout the war.
The attack comes amid a conflict that has gripped Sudan since April 15, 2023, when fighting broke out between the army and the RSF over plans to fold the paramilitary force into the regular military. The war has killed tens of thousands of people, displaced millions and devastated civilian infrastructure, including hospitals and other medical facilities.
Police recovered the bodies of the dead from beneath the rubble and rushed the wounded to a hospital, survivors told officials. They said the blast collapsed the roof of one room and damaged surrounding walls.
Khartoum Governor Ahmed Othman Hamza visited the injured at Al-Nao Hospital, the Khartoum media office said. Mahmoud Al-Badri, director-general of the Health Ministry, and hospital director Jamal Al-Tayeb accompanied him.
Hamza condemned the strike on civilians in their homes. He called it “immoral behavior” that he said the militia had carried out throughout the war.
The attack comes amid a conflict that has gripped Sudan since April 15, 2023, when fighting broke out between the army and the RSF over plans to fold the paramilitary force into the regular military. The war has killed tens of thousands of people, displaced millions and devastated civilian infrastructure, including hospitals and other medical facilities.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment