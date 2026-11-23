Israeli Opposition Leader Rejects Unity Government with Netanyahu
(MENAFN) Israeli opposition leader Yair Golan urged political parties on Sunday to pursue the formation of a minority government, warning that entering a power-sharing arrangement with caretaker Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would represent “a stab in the back.”
In a statement published on the US social media platform X, Golan, who heads the Democrats party, said the Change Bloc had reached its third week of efforts to establish a new government without achieving meaningful progress.
He expressed concern over the possibility of Netanyahu returning to lead another administration, describing the prospect as a serious political risk.
“Replacing Netanyahu as soon as possible is the main commitment the bloc's leaders made to the public,” Golan said.
He added that any political figure standing in the way of this objective would be required to justify their position and explain their actions.
Golan argued that establishing a minority administration was “currently the only realistic alternative,” cautioning that negotiations aimed at creating a unity government alongside Netanyahu would amount to “a stab in the back of voters.”
He maintained that the Change Bloc's leaders had secured their electoral mandate on the basis of removing Netanyahu from power rather than joining forces with him in a coalition.
The Democrats party leader reiterated his opposition to any agreement that would bring his political camp into a unity administration headed by Netanyahu.
Addressing discussions with ultra-Orthodox political parties, Golan said negotiations should not become an obstacle to forming a government if the parties fail to reach a mutually acceptable arrangement for cooperation.
In a statement published on the US social media platform X, Golan, who heads the Democrats party, said the Change Bloc had reached its third week of efforts to establish a new government without achieving meaningful progress.
He expressed concern over the possibility of Netanyahu returning to lead another administration, describing the prospect as a serious political risk.
“Replacing Netanyahu as soon as possible is the main commitment the bloc's leaders made to the public,” Golan said.
He added that any political figure standing in the way of this objective would be required to justify their position and explain their actions.
Golan argued that establishing a minority administration was “currently the only realistic alternative,” cautioning that negotiations aimed at creating a unity government alongside Netanyahu would amount to “a stab in the back of voters.”
He maintained that the Change Bloc's leaders had secured their electoral mandate on the basis of removing Netanyahu from power rather than joining forces with him in a coalition.
The Democrats party leader reiterated his opposition to any agreement that would bring his political camp into a unity administration headed by Netanyahu.
Addressing discussions with ultra-Orthodox political parties, Golan said negotiations should not become an obstacle to forming a government if the parties fail to reach a mutually acceptable arrangement for cooperation.
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