Landmine Blast Kills Four Children, Injures Others in Syria's Idlib
(MENAFN) A landmine explosion in northwestern Syria's Idlib province claimed the lives of four children and left two others wounded on Sunday, according to local media reports.
The blast occurred in the village of Umm Khazim in the Idlib countryside after a mine reportedly abandoned by the former regime of Bashar al-Assad detonated, the broadcaster said, citing its correspondent.
No additional information was provided about the circumstances surrounding the explosion or the medical condition of the injured children.
The incident highlights the continuing danger posed by landmines and unexploded explosive devices across Syria, where civilians remain exposed to deadly remnants of past fighting. Syrian authorities, alongside international organizations, are conducting clearance operations in various parts of the country to identify and remove these hazards.
According to figures compiled by Landmine Monitor, at least 13,953 people were killed or wounded by landmines and explosive remnants of war in Syria from 1999 through 2024. The organization cautioned that the actual number of victims may be considerably higher due to challenges in recording and verifying casualties.
The blast occurred in the village of Umm Khazim in the Idlib countryside after a mine reportedly abandoned by the former regime of Bashar al-Assad detonated, the broadcaster said, citing its correspondent.
No additional information was provided about the circumstances surrounding the explosion or the medical condition of the injured children.
The incident highlights the continuing danger posed by landmines and unexploded explosive devices across Syria, where civilians remain exposed to deadly remnants of past fighting. Syrian authorities, alongside international organizations, are conducting clearance operations in various parts of the country to identify and remove these hazards.
According to figures compiled by Landmine Monitor, at least 13,953 people were killed or wounded by landmines and explosive remnants of war in Syria from 1999 through 2024. The organization cautioned that the actual number of victims may be considerably higher due to challenges in recording and verifying casualties.
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