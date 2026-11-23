Saudi Coalition Downs Houthi Drone Heading Toward Southern Saudi Arabia
(MENAFN) The Saudi-led military coalition announced Sunday that it had intercepted and destroyed an unmanned aerial vehicle launched by Yemen's Houthi movement toward the southern parts of the kingdom.
The coalition confirmed the operation through a statement published on the US-based social media platform X, but did not reveal where the interception took place or whether the incident resulted in casualties or property damage.
The announcement followed an earlier statement in which the coalition reported bringing down another Houthi drone approaching the Riyadh region.
Meanwhile, the Houthi movement announced that it had conducted two separate military operations inside Saudi territory. Its military spokesperson, Yahya Saree, said in a statement posted on X that the first operation struck the Rabigh oil refinery in western Saudi Arabia, claiming a “direct hit.”
According to Saree, the second operation focused on a radar installation in the Al-Dawasir area of central Saudi Arabia and was conducted “in two phases.” He further asserted that the operation “successfully achieved its objective.” Saudi authorities had not immediately responded to these allegations.
The reported drone interceptions occurred against the backdrop of intensifying confrontations between the Houthis and the Saudi-led coalition, alongside attacks involving Saudi airports and energy infrastructure.
Saudi Arabia has headed a military alliance backing Yemen's internationally recognized government in its conflict with the Houthis since 2015. The armed movement has maintained control over the capital, Sanaa, and several other Yemeni territories since 2014.
The coalition confirmed the operation through a statement published on the US-based social media platform X, but did not reveal where the interception took place or whether the incident resulted in casualties or property damage.
The announcement followed an earlier statement in which the coalition reported bringing down another Houthi drone approaching the Riyadh region.
Meanwhile, the Houthi movement announced that it had conducted two separate military operations inside Saudi territory. Its military spokesperson, Yahya Saree, said in a statement posted on X that the first operation struck the Rabigh oil refinery in western Saudi Arabia, claiming a “direct hit.”
According to Saree, the second operation focused on a radar installation in the Al-Dawasir area of central Saudi Arabia and was conducted “in two phases.” He further asserted that the operation “successfully achieved its objective.” Saudi authorities had not immediately responded to these allegations.
The reported drone interceptions occurred against the backdrop of intensifying confrontations between the Houthis and the Saudi-led coalition, alongside attacks involving Saudi airports and energy infrastructure.
Saudi Arabia has headed a military alliance backing Yemen's internationally recognized government in its conflict with the Houthis since 2015. The armed movement has maintained control over the capital, Sanaa, and several other Yemeni territories since 2014.
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