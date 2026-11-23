UK Maritime Agency Reports Tanker Incident Near Iran's Coast
(MENAFN) An incident involving an oil tanker and military personnel was reported in the Gulf of Oman on Sunday, according to the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO).
The maritime security agency said the information came from a company security officer, placing the reported occurrence at approximately 1425GMT.
A map included in the agency's security notice highlighted waters off Chabahar, along Iran's southeastern coastline, as the location associated with the incident.
However, UKMTO provided no further information about the vessel's identity, the military forces involved or the circumstances surrounding the reported encounter.
“Authorities are aware and relevant investigations remain ongoing,” the agency stated.
It also called on ships operating in the area to consult updated maritime security advisories and “maintain awareness of the evolving operational environment.”
The maritime security agency said the information came from a company security officer, placing the reported occurrence at approximately 1425GMT.
A map included in the agency's security notice highlighted waters off Chabahar, along Iran's southeastern coastline, as the location associated with the incident.
However, UKMTO provided no further information about the vessel's identity, the military forces involved or the circumstances surrounding the reported encounter.
“Authorities are aware and relevant investigations remain ongoing,” the agency stated.
It also called on ships operating in the area to consult updated maritime security advisories and “maintain awareness of the evolving operational environment.”
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