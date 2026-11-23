Iran Reports Mine Strikes on Two Supertankers Near Strait of Hormuz
(MENAFN) Two oil supertankers were struck by naval mines near the Strait of Hormuz, causing explosions that forced both vessels to stop, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy announced Sunday, according to reports.
The IRGC Navy's public relations office identified two separate locations involved in the incident: waters north of Ghanam Island and an area east of the Strait of Hormuz. However, it did not clarify which tanker was affected at each location.
Iranian forces alleged that both vessels had been navigating along routes that had not been authorized and disregarded instructions issued by the IRGC regarding maritime movements in the area.
The announcement did not disclose the identities of the ships, whether anyone was injured or killed, or the severity of the damage caused by the explosions.
The IRGC Navy also asserted that its forces maintained “fully under the control and surveillance” of the strategic waterway, reiterating its warning to shipping companies and vessel captains to comply with its navigation directives and stay away from maritime corridors it has designated as unauthorized.
The IRGC Navy's public relations office identified two separate locations involved in the incident: waters north of Ghanam Island and an area east of the Strait of Hormuz. However, it did not clarify which tanker was affected at each location.
Iranian forces alleged that both vessels had been navigating along routes that had not been authorized and disregarded instructions issued by the IRGC regarding maritime movements in the area.
The announcement did not disclose the identities of the ships, whether anyone was injured or killed, or the severity of the damage caused by the explosions.
The IRGC Navy also asserted that its forces maintained “fully under the control and surveillance” of the strategic waterway, reiterating its warning to shipping companies and vessel captains to comply with its navigation directives and stay away from maritime corridors it has designated as unauthorized.
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