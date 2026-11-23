Ocalenie Study Exposes Abuse of Foreigners in Poland
(MENAFN) More than half of foreigners surveyed in Poland suffered harassment, discrimination or violence in the past six months, according to a new study by the Warsaw-based Ocalenie Foundation.
The report, titled Invisible Violence, draws on 988 completed questionnaires and 25 in-depth interviews conducted between May and August 2026. Respondents came from more than 70 countries, chiefly Ukraine, Belarus and Russia.
Verbal abuse dominates
Verbal aggression was the most widespread form of abuse. Among respondents who answered the relevant question, 45% reported insults or offensive remarks, frequently tied to their nationality, language or accent. Another 34.4% said they had faced offensive comments online.
Exploitation and physical attacks
Some 24.2% of those surveyed described economic exploitation or violations of workplace rights, including unpaid wages, unlawful deductions and breaches of employment rules. Roughly one in eight reported physical violence, from pushing, hitting and spitting to serious assaults. Some interviewees said they had been attacked by groups or by assailants carrying weapons.
Prejudice cited as the driver
Of those who experienced violence, 61% attributed it to prejudice against their nationality, and 15% believed ethnic or racial discrimination played a role.
Incidents were documented in workplaces, schools, shops, public transport, healthcare facilities, government offices and residential buildings. Some respondents said they were berated for speaking Ukrainian or Russian in public. Others reported threats, exclusion and discriminatory treatment over their appearance or religious clothing.
Migrants alter their behavior
The Ocalenie Foundation said hostility had pushed some migrants to hide their nationality, avoid speaking their native language in public or change their daily routines to lower the risk of confrontation.
Even so, 72.5% of respondents said they felt safe living in Poland.
Few report, fewer get help
Only 13.2% of those who experienced violence said they had reported incidents to the relevant authorities, and 71.5% said they did not know where to report them. Interviewees pointed to language barriers, distrust of police, fears over their residence status and doubts that their complaints would be taken seriously.
Of 424 respondents who answered a question about assistance after violence, 67.9% said they had received no support.
Calls for reform
The Ocalenie Foundation urged better police training, wider access to interpreters, stronger protection against workplace exploitation and more effective procedures for reporting discrimination and violence. The report also raised concerns about the influence of anti-migrant rhetoric and disinformation on attitudes toward foreign nationals.
The report, titled Invisible Violence, draws on 988 completed questionnaires and 25 in-depth interviews conducted between May and August 2026. Respondents came from more than 70 countries, chiefly Ukraine, Belarus and Russia.
Verbal abuse dominates
Verbal aggression was the most widespread form of abuse. Among respondents who answered the relevant question, 45% reported insults or offensive remarks, frequently tied to their nationality, language or accent. Another 34.4% said they had faced offensive comments online.
Exploitation and physical attacks
Some 24.2% of those surveyed described economic exploitation or violations of workplace rights, including unpaid wages, unlawful deductions and breaches of employment rules. Roughly one in eight reported physical violence, from pushing, hitting and spitting to serious assaults. Some interviewees said they had been attacked by groups or by assailants carrying weapons.
Prejudice cited as the driver
Of those who experienced violence, 61% attributed it to prejudice against their nationality, and 15% believed ethnic or racial discrimination played a role.
Incidents were documented in workplaces, schools, shops, public transport, healthcare facilities, government offices and residential buildings. Some respondents said they were berated for speaking Ukrainian or Russian in public. Others reported threats, exclusion and discriminatory treatment over their appearance or religious clothing.
Migrants alter their behavior
The Ocalenie Foundation said hostility had pushed some migrants to hide their nationality, avoid speaking their native language in public or change their daily routines to lower the risk of confrontation.
Even so, 72.5% of respondents said they felt safe living in Poland.
Few report, fewer get help
Only 13.2% of those who experienced violence said they had reported incidents to the relevant authorities, and 71.5% said they did not know where to report them. Interviewees pointed to language barriers, distrust of police, fears over their residence status and doubts that their complaints would be taken seriously.
Of 424 respondents who answered a question about assistance after violence, 67.9% said they had received no support.
Calls for reform
The Ocalenie Foundation urged better police training, wider access to interpreters, stronger protection against workplace exploitation and more effective procedures for reporting discrimination and violence. The report also raised concerns about the influence of anti-migrant rhetoric and disinformation on attitudes toward foreign nationals.
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