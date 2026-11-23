US Embassy Cautions Americans in Bahrain Over Iranian, Houthi Threats
(MENAFN) The US Embassy in Bahrain called on American citizens residing throughout the kingdom to remain particularly alert on Sunday, warning of rising security risks linked to potential attacks by Yemen's Houthi movement and Iran's attempts to target US officials and diplomatic facilities across the region.
In its security advisory, the embassy urged Americans to prepare for potential emergency notifications, cancelled flights, airspace restrictions and other disruptions affecting travel. It also recommended confirming flight arrangements with airlines or consulting Bahrain International Airport's online flight tracker before heading to the airport.
The diplomatic mission pointed to previous Iranian strikes against American interests in Kuwait and Bahrain, alongside Houthi attacks on civilian airports and essential infrastructure in Saudi Arabia, which resulted in civilian deaths and significant interruptions to travel.
“The hostilities have the potential to escalate rapidly,” the embassy cautioned, advising US nationals planning journeys to or from the Middle East to follow developments affecting airports and airlines and establish alternative travel arrangements in advance.
It further warned that Iran, the Houthis and armed factions aligned with Tehran could expand their targets to include additional American interests overseas, such as US-owned companies and institutions.
Despite the security concerns, the embassy confirmed that it continues to provide regular consular assistance to American citizens and process visa applications.
In its security advisory, the embassy urged Americans to prepare for potential emergency notifications, cancelled flights, airspace restrictions and other disruptions affecting travel. It also recommended confirming flight arrangements with airlines or consulting Bahrain International Airport's online flight tracker before heading to the airport.
The diplomatic mission pointed to previous Iranian strikes against American interests in Kuwait and Bahrain, alongside Houthi attacks on civilian airports and essential infrastructure in Saudi Arabia, which resulted in civilian deaths and significant interruptions to travel.
“The hostilities have the potential to escalate rapidly,” the embassy cautioned, advising US nationals planning journeys to or from the Middle East to follow developments affecting airports and airlines and establish alternative travel arrangements in advance.
It further warned that Iran, the Houthis and armed factions aligned with Tehran could expand their targets to include additional American interests overseas, such as US-owned companies and institutions.
Despite the security concerns, the embassy confirmed that it continues to provide regular consular assistance to American citizens and process visa applications.
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