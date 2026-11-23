MENAFN - Gulf Times) Five people were killed and more than 250 others injured after a severe storm struck a town in the state of Rio Grande do Sul, southern Brazil.

Brazil's Civil Defense reported that the storm hit the town of Tupancireta, tearing roofs off buildings and causing damage to approximately 8,000 homes, as well as the local hospital and several schools. It also brought down thousands of utility poles.

According to the Brazil's National Institute of Meteorology, wind speeds reached 114 kilometers per hour.

The region is experiencing extreme weather conditions, including high winds, hail, and heavy rainfall, that have affected around 30 municipalities in the state of Rio Grande do Sul.