5 Killed, Over 250 Injured Due To Storm In Brazil
Brazil's Civil Defense reported that the storm hit the town of Tupancireta, tearing roofs off buildings and causing damage to approximately 8,000 homes, as well as the local hospital and several schools. It also brought down thousands of utility poles.
According to the Brazil's National Institute of Meteorology, wind speeds reached 114 kilometers per hour.
The region is experiencing extreme weather conditions, including high winds, hail, and heavy rainfall, that have affected around 30 municipalities in the state of Rio Grande do Sul.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment