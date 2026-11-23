Israel Blocks Palestinians from Returning to Homes in East Jerusalem
(MENAFN) Israeli authorities have cancelled the entry permits of several Palestinians living in Nabi Samuel, Beit Iksa and the Khalayleh neighborhood in occupied East Jerusalem, leaving them unable to access their residences, local officials reported Sunday.
According to a statement issued by the Jerusalem Governorate, Israel revoked the permits granted to an unspecified number of residents across the three communities, effectively blocking their ability to reach their homes.
“The Israeli occupation authorities use the permit system to control their entry and exit, deciding who is allowed to reach their home and who is denied access, either by revoking a permit or refusing to renew it,” the governorate stated.
It described the latest restrictions as part of a “systematic policy of isolation” targeting the three Palestinian communities, which are encircled by Israel's separation barrier and military checkpoints.
The restrictions follow Israel's decision in September 2025 to classify the three locations as “friction zones,” a designation that obliges residents to secure special entry permits renewed annually.
“Under this system, the right of Palestinians to reach their homes has become dependent on the approval of the occupation authorities and the renewal of these permits,” the governorate said.
According to a statement issued by the Jerusalem Governorate, Israel revoked the permits granted to an unspecified number of residents across the three communities, effectively blocking their ability to reach their homes.
“The Israeli occupation authorities use the permit system to control their entry and exit, deciding who is allowed to reach their home and who is denied access, either by revoking a permit or refusing to renew it,” the governorate stated.
It described the latest restrictions as part of a “systematic policy of isolation” targeting the three Palestinian communities, which are encircled by Israel's separation barrier and military checkpoints.
The restrictions follow Israel's decision in September 2025 to classify the three locations as “friction zones,” a designation that obliges residents to secure special entry permits renewed annually.
“Under this system, the right of Palestinians to reach their homes has become dependent on the approval of the occupation authorities and the renewal of these permits,” the governorate said.
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