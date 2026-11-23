International Sourcing Exposition For Elevators & Escalators 2026 To Bring Together 250+ Exhibitors, Reinforcing India's Position As A Global Elevator And Escalator Sourcing Hub
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai / New Delhi, November 23, 2026: The International Sourcing Exposition for Elevators & Escalators (ISEE) 2026 is set to bring together over 250 exhibitors from India and overseas for its third edition, scheduled to be held from December 3–5, 2026, at Yashobhoomi, New Delhi. Spanning 40,000 sq. m., the exhibition is set to be India's largest elevator and escalator exhibition and is positioned as the fourth-largest elevator industry exhibition globally, underscoring India's growing prominence in the global vertical transportation ecosystem.
Beyond its scale, ISEE is emerging as a global meeting ground for manufacturers, buyers, technology leaders and industry stakeholders, connecting India's manufacturing and supplier ecosystem with international markets. The exhibition aims to facilitate business collaborations, encourage sourcing opportunities and showcase the country's expanding capabilities across the elevator and escalator industry.
The exhibition will feature participation from established industry players and manufacturers, including KONE, Schindler, Tectronics, Apson, Fujitec, EASA, Otis, Fermator, Mas Industires, Nidec, Sicor and others. International participation is expected from markets including China, Germany, Switzerland, the United States, Italy, Japan, Korea and Turkey, among others.
With its third edition and first in Delhi-NCR, ISEE builds on the growth achieved through its previous editions. The inaugural edition, held in Mumbai in 2022, covered approximately 17,000 sq. m. and featured over 150 exhibitors, attracting more than 15,000 visitors. The second edition in 2024 expanded to approximately 25,000 sq. m. and brought together over 200 exhibitors. The 2026 edition is set to scale up further, reflecting the growing industry interest in a dedicated platform for the entire vertical transportation value chain.
Mr. TAK Mathews, Director, ISEE, said:“India's elevator and escalator industry is evolving alongside the country's rapid urbanisation and infrastructure development. While India continues to be a significant market for vertical transportation, its manufacturing capabilities, engineering expertise and supplier ecosystem also present immense potential for the global industry. Through ISEE, we aim to bring manufacturers, buyers, technology providers and industry stakeholders together to strengthen business connections, encourage knowledge exchange and create new opportunities for collaboration. Our vision is to position India not just as a major market, but also as a global sourcing and manufacturing destination for the elevator and escalator industry.”
A Growing Platform for the Elevator and Escalator Industry
ISEE 2026 will feature a diverse range of exhibitors representing different segments of the elevator and escalator value chain. The participating companies will showcase products, components, technologies and solutions spanning electric and hydraulic elevators, escalators, parking systems, stairlifts, platform lifts, home lifts, controllers, VVVF inverters, drives, guide rails, sensors, encoders, displays, safety systems, ropes, cables and door systems.
The platform will bring together manufacturers, component suppliers, technology providers, architects, consultants, developers, contractors and buyers, creating opportunities to explore new technologies, evaluate sourcing options, identify potential partners and strengthen business relationships. For Indian manufacturers, particularly small and medium-sized component manufacturers, the exhibition offers an opportunity to engage with international decision-makers and explore export opportunities and global supply-chain partnerships.
India's Growing Role in the Global Vertical Mobility Industry
India's growing urban infrastructure is driving demand for safer and smarter vertical mobility solutions. The elevator and escalator industry is increasingly focusing on technology, efficiency and innovation. With its manufacturing capabilities and engineering expertise, India has strong global sourcing potential. ISEE aims to connect Indian manufacturers with international buyers and industry stakeholders. The platform will encourage collaboration, technology exchange and new business opportunities.
Knowledge Exchange, Safety and Industry Engagement
Beyond the exhibition floor, ISEE has sought to encourage knowledge-sharing and greater awareness around safety and industry standards through initiatives such as quizzes, symposiums and safety-focused discussions in association with the Elevator & Escalator Safety Trust (EEST). These initiatives underline the importance of building awareness and promoting a stronger safety culture across the elevator and escalator ecosystem.
ISEE is supported by industry organisations and associations, including ANACAM, CTBUH, EFESME, FOCUS, FSAI, IAEC, EECMAI and CVU, India Chapter. Their participation reflects the importance of collaboration across the wider vertical transportation ecosystem and the role of industry platforms in encouraging dialogue, sharing expertise and promoting industry development.
With its expanded scale and wider industry participation, ISEE 2026 aims to create meaningful opportunities for manufacturers, suppliers and buyers to engage, explore new technologies and build business relationships, while contributing to the development of India's elevator and escalator industry.
As the industry comes together in New Delhi from December 3–5, ISEE 2026 will provide a platform to showcase India's capabilities, foster international collaboration and explore opportunities shaping the future of the elevator and escalator industry.
About ISEE
The International Sourcing Exposition for Elevators & Escalators (ISEE), organised by ISEEVENTUS Pvt. Ltd., is a dedicated business exhibition for the elevator and escalator industry. Bringing together manufacturers, suppliers, technology providers and industry stakeholders, ISEE serves as a platform for business collaboration, sourcing, knowledge exchange and showcasing technological developments across the vertical transportation ecosystem. The third edition of ISEE will be held from December 3–5, 2026, at Yashobhoomi, New Delhi.
Beyond its scale, ISEE is emerging as a global meeting ground for manufacturers, buyers, technology leaders and industry stakeholders, connecting India's manufacturing and supplier ecosystem with international markets. The exhibition aims to facilitate business collaborations, encourage sourcing opportunities and showcase the country's expanding capabilities across the elevator and escalator industry.
The exhibition will feature participation from established industry players and manufacturers, including KONE, Schindler, Tectronics, Apson, Fujitec, EASA, Otis, Fermator, Mas Industires, Nidec, Sicor and others. International participation is expected from markets including China, Germany, Switzerland, the United States, Italy, Japan, Korea and Turkey, among others.
With its third edition and first in Delhi-NCR, ISEE builds on the growth achieved through its previous editions. The inaugural edition, held in Mumbai in 2022, covered approximately 17,000 sq. m. and featured over 150 exhibitors, attracting more than 15,000 visitors. The second edition in 2024 expanded to approximately 25,000 sq. m. and brought together over 200 exhibitors. The 2026 edition is set to scale up further, reflecting the growing industry interest in a dedicated platform for the entire vertical transportation value chain.
Mr. TAK Mathews, Director, ISEE, said:“India's elevator and escalator industry is evolving alongside the country's rapid urbanisation and infrastructure development. While India continues to be a significant market for vertical transportation, its manufacturing capabilities, engineering expertise and supplier ecosystem also present immense potential for the global industry. Through ISEE, we aim to bring manufacturers, buyers, technology providers and industry stakeholders together to strengthen business connections, encourage knowledge exchange and create new opportunities for collaboration. Our vision is to position India not just as a major market, but also as a global sourcing and manufacturing destination for the elevator and escalator industry.”
A Growing Platform for the Elevator and Escalator Industry
ISEE 2026 will feature a diverse range of exhibitors representing different segments of the elevator and escalator value chain. The participating companies will showcase products, components, technologies and solutions spanning electric and hydraulic elevators, escalators, parking systems, stairlifts, platform lifts, home lifts, controllers, VVVF inverters, drives, guide rails, sensors, encoders, displays, safety systems, ropes, cables and door systems.
The platform will bring together manufacturers, component suppliers, technology providers, architects, consultants, developers, contractors and buyers, creating opportunities to explore new technologies, evaluate sourcing options, identify potential partners and strengthen business relationships. For Indian manufacturers, particularly small and medium-sized component manufacturers, the exhibition offers an opportunity to engage with international decision-makers and explore export opportunities and global supply-chain partnerships.
India's Growing Role in the Global Vertical Mobility Industry
India's growing urban infrastructure is driving demand for safer and smarter vertical mobility solutions. The elevator and escalator industry is increasingly focusing on technology, efficiency and innovation. With its manufacturing capabilities and engineering expertise, India has strong global sourcing potential. ISEE aims to connect Indian manufacturers with international buyers and industry stakeholders. The platform will encourage collaboration, technology exchange and new business opportunities.
Knowledge Exchange, Safety and Industry Engagement
Beyond the exhibition floor, ISEE has sought to encourage knowledge-sharing and greater awareness around safety and industry standards through initiatives such as quizzes, symposiums and safety-focused discussions in association with the Elevator & Escalator Safety Trust (EEST). These initiatives underline the importance of building awareness and promoting a stronger safety culture across the elevator and escalator ecosystem.
ISEE is supported by industry organisations and associations, including ANACAM, CTBUH, EFESME, FOCUS, FSAI, IAEC, EECMAI and CVU, India Chapter. Their participation reflects the importance of collaboration across the wider vertical transportation ecosystem and the role of industry platforms in encouraging dialogue, sharing expertise and promoting industry development.
With its expanded scale and wider industry participation, ISEE 2026 aims to create meaningful opportunities for manufacturers, suppliers and buyers to engage, explore new technologies and build business relationships, while contributing to the development of India's elevator and escalator industry.
As the industry comes together in New Delhi from December 3–5, ISEE 2026 will provide a platform to showcase India's capabilities, foster international collaboration and explore opportunities shaping the future of the elevator and escalator industry.
About ISEE
The International Sourcing Exposition for Elevators & Escalators (ISEE), organised by ISEEVENTUS Pvt. Ltd., is a dedicated business exhibition for the elevator and escalator industry. Bringing together manufacturers, suppliers, technology providers and industry stakeholders, ISEE serves as a platform for business collaboration, sourcing, knowledge exchange and showcasing technological developments across the vertical transportation ecosystem. The third edition of ISEE will be held from December 3–5, 2026, at Yashobhoomi, New Delhi.
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