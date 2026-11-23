MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Two people convicted in a criminal case involving the theft of gold jewellery from a woman at a resort have been ordered by an Al Ain court to repay Dh157,489, and pay an additional Dh50,000 in compensation.

The Al Ain Civil, Commercial and Administrative Claims Court held the pair jointly liable for the value of the stolen jewellery and the harm caused to its owner, who runs a jewellery business.

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The woman told the court that the two defendants saw her gold jewellery when she was at the resort. She claimed that they learned about the pieces' quality and where they were kept before stealing them.

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The two defendants were convicted in a criminal case related to the theft, after which the victim filed a civil case seeking the value of the stolen items, compensation, legal interest and court costs, claiming that the incident caused her material and moral harm.

To establish the value of the jewellery, the claimant submitted an expert report. She sought Dh157,489, calculated using the price of 21-carat gold when she filed the case. She also requested Dh50,000 in compensation for the damage she said she suffered.

The court ordered the defendants to pay the assessed value of the gold and the compensation. The total award reported is Dh207,489, before any court fees or other costs.

The claimant also sought annual legal interest of 9 per cent from the date she filed her case until the amount was paid. The report does not specify whether the court granted that request, nor does it give details of the criminal sentences imposed on the defendants.

The civil ruling addressed the financial consequences of the theft for the jewellery owner. It ordered repayment for the stolen property and additional compensation, while the earlier criminal case dealt with the defendants' criminal responsibility. No further details about the theft, including when it occurred or how the jewellery was taken, were included in the report.

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