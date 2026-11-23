MENAFN - Mid-East Info) DUBAI, United Arab Emirates - November 2026 - Strategic Investment Group®, an Arlington, Virginia-based outsourced chief investment officer (OCIO) today announced that SIG International (DIFC) Limited has been granted a Prudential Category 4 Regulatory License by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) to operate from the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC). Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Founded in 1987, Strategic Investment Management, LLC (“Strategic”) manages in excess of US$35 billion in discretionary assets as an OCIO for endowments, foundations, pension funds, healthcare systems, and family offices.

Khurram A. Mirza, FIA, has been appointed Senior Executive Officer of SIG International (DIFC) Limited, a newly formed subsidiary of Strategic, especially created to do business from the DIFC. He brings three decades of investment experience across London and the Gulf, having previously served as Chief Investment Officer of the company managing the pension funds of the Kingdom of Bahrain and prior to that he worked at alternative asset manager, Investcorp Bank in Bahrain.

“Strategic has partnered with investors in this region for more than thirty years,” said Nikki Kraus, CFA, Chief Executive Officer of Strategic Investment Group.“Establishing a regulated presence in Dubai demonstrates our commitment to the region under a regulatory framework they know and trust.”

Salmaan Jaffery, Chief Business Development Officer, DIFC Authority, said:“We congratulate Strategic Investment Group on securing its license to operate from DIFC. As an investment partner to endowments, foundations, pension funds and family offices, the firm's regulated presence here reflects a structural shift in how global institutional investors engage with the region: on the ground, alongside the capital they serve. With more than 600 wealth and asset management firms, DIFC offers direct access to the region's sovereign, pension and family capital.”

® A registered service mark of Strategic Investment Management, LLC and its affiliates.

*SIG International (DIFC) Limited is regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority.

About Strategic:

Founded in 1987, Strategic is one of the original architects of the outsourced chief investment officer model and remains dedicated to it. The firm manages in excess of US$35 billion in discretionary assets for endowments and foundations, pensions and healthcare systems, and family offices. Strategic Investment Group is a registered service mark of Strategic Investment Management, LLC, and its affiliates.

About Dubai International Financial Centre:

Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) is the world's most advanced financial centre, shaping the global financial landscape and cementing Dubai's reputation as a leading business destination across the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia (MEASA).

As the region's only financial centre operating at scale across all sectors, DIFC is home to 10,018 active firms. These include 1,134 regulated firms, among them are 327 banks and capital markets firms, 71 brokerage entities, 165 insurance and (re)insurance companies and 592 Wealth and Asset Management firms (including over 100 hedge fund managers). Home to 1,933 AI, FinTech and innovation firms, DIFC sets the benchmark for financial innovation and is a top five ranked FinTech hub across the world.

Underpinned by a trusted, world-class legal and regulatory framework, including the region's most utilised commercial courts, DIFC ensures efficient governance and reinforces Dubai's leadership in the digital economy. Connecting 50,200 professionals, it offers the region's deepest pool of financial talent, serving as the gateway to MEASA for all financial players.

Beyond business, DIFC provides the complete urban experience with world-class lifestyle amenities, establishing it as a highly sought-after destination. The 17.7mn sq. ft. DIFC Zabeel District expansion which provides capacity for over 42,000 companies and a workforce of more than 125,000, DIFC is solidifying Dubai's position as a top four global financial centre. The new District will also include premium Grade A commercial office space, over 1mn sq. allocated to future technologies including the world's largest Innovation Hub and world's first purpose-built AI Campus, an expanded academy, residential buildings, hotels, a conference centre, and a range of retail, dining, and cultural offerings, including the Museum of Digital Art, the region's first museum dedicated to digital art and new technologies.

Anchored in integrity, DIFC is the platform for success, driving the future of finance.