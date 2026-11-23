US Intel Chief Warns More Tech Outages Loom as Delta Stalls
(MENAFN) Americans should brace for more technology disruptions as businesses and government agencies overhaul their systems, US Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton warned on Sunday. The warning followed a run of outages that hit air travel, banking and Microsoft services.
Appearing on CNN's "State of the Union," Clayton said organizations are spending heavily to modernize infrastructure and keep pace with advances in artificial intelligence (AI), and that the upgrades may cause temporary interruptions.
"The American people should be prepared for a great deal of investment in upgrading our systems; they should be prepared for investment in cybersecurity, and they should be prepared that any time there is a step change in technology, a step change in both compute and applications, there will be bumps in the road," Clayton said.
He said companies and government agencies were tackling the challenges proactively, though upgrades could still briefly disrupt service.
The recent problems struck the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), Microsoft Outlook and JPMorgan, affecting flights, digital services and banking transactions. Officials have largely ruled out a coordinated cyberattack or an AI-driven attack, saying each incident had a different underlying cause.
The warning came as Delta Air Lines flights faced widespread delays across the US on Sunday after a technical fault disrupted operations at the airline's main hub in Atlanta, according to local media reports and the FAA.
The FAA first imposed a ground stop on Delta flights bound for Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, then replaced it with a ground delay program, local outlet Atlanta News First reported. The program let Atlanta-bound flights depart but produced average delays of nearly an hour. It was initially expected to run until at least 1 pm local time (1800GMT).
Delta blamed the disruption on a malfunction in its automated system for calculating aircraft weight and balance before departure.
“Delta teams are using manual workarounds this morning to safely get flights departed while work continues to restore automation,” the airline said.
Appearing on CNN's "State of the Union," Clayton said organizations are spending heavily to modernize infrastructure and keep pace with advances in artificial intelligence (AI), and that the upgrades may cause temporary interruptions.
"The American people should be prepared for a great deal of investment in upgrading our systems; they should be prepared for investment in cybersecurity, and they should be prepared that any time there is a step change in technology, a step change in both compute and applications, there will be bumps in the road," Clayton said.
He said companies and government agencies were tackling the challenges proactively, though upgrades could still briefly disrupt service.
The recent problems struck the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), Microsoft Outlook and JPMorgan, affecting flights, digital services and banking transactions. Officials have largely ruled out a coordinated cyberattack or an AI-driven attack, saying each incident had a different underlying cause.
The warning came as Delta Air Lines flights faced widespread delays across the US on Sunday after a technical fault disrupted operations at the airline's main hub in Atlanta, according to local media reports and the FAA.
The FAA first imposed a ground stop on Delta flights bound for Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, then replaced it with a ground delay program, local outlet Atlanta News First reported. The program let Atlanta-bound flights depart but produced average delays of nearly an hour. It was initially expected to run until at least 1 pm local time (1800GMT).
Delta blamed the disruption on a malfunction in its automated system for calculating aircraft weight and balance before departure.
“Delta teams are using manual workarounds this morning to safely get flights departed while work continues to restore automation,” the airline said.
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