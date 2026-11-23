US Calls for Sudan Arms Embargo, Humanitarian Truce
(MENAFN) US Senior Advisor for Arab and African Affairs Massad Boulos on Monday demanded an end to weapons deliveries into Sudan and called for an urgent agreement on a “humanitarian truce” following reported drone attacks by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) that caused extensive damage in Khartoum.
“More than 3.5 years after the start of Sudan's horrific war, civilians and humanitarians are still facing the brunt of the violence,” Boulos said in a post on X.
He said drone strikes “reportedly launched by the RSF” hit a civilian neighborhood and damaged United Nations premises in the capital, putting civilians and humanitarian workers at further risk.
On Sunday, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) reported that drones had targeted Khartoum, damaging a UN building in a residential area while staff members were inside.
“Nearly every day, strikes like these, using foreign-supplied drones, are killing civilians across Sudan and impeding humanitarian work,” Boulos said.
He emphasized that international humanitarian law obliges all parties to safeguard civilians and humanitarian personnel, noting that such protection remains “unfortunately too rare” throughout the conflict.
“The flow of weapons -- especially drones -- that continue to bring death and destruction to Sudan and that prolong this terrible conflict must come to an end,” he said.
“There must be swift agreement on a humanitarian truce that can lead to a durable end to the fighting and sustainable humanitarian access,” Boulos added.
Following the reported attack, witnesses said they heard explosions and anti-aircraft fire as Sudanese military air defenses attempted to intercept drones over the capital.
Sudan's conflict began on April 15, 2023, when fighting broke out between the national army and the RSF following disagreements over plans to incorporate the paramilitary group into the regular armed forces.
The war has killed tens of thousands of people, displaced millions and devastated civilian infrastructure, including hospitals and medical facilities.
“More than 3.5 years after the start of Sudan's horrific war, civilians and humanitarians are still facing the brunt of the violence,” Boulos said in a post on X.
He said drone strikes “reportedly launched by the RSF” hit a civilian neighborhood and damaged United Nations premises in the capital, putting civilians and humanitarian workers at further risk.
On Sunday, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) reported that drones had targeted Khartoum, damaging a UN building in a residential area while staff members were inside.
“Nearly every day, strikes like these, using foreign-supplied drones, are killing civilians across Sudan and impeding humanitarian work,” Boulos said.
He emphasized that international humanitarian law obliges all parties to safeguard civilians and humanitarian personnel, noting that such protection remains “unfortunately too rare” throughout the conflict.
“The flow of weapons -- especially drones -- that continue to bring death and destruction to Sudan and that prolong this terrible conflict must come to an end,” he said.
“There must be swift agreement on a humanitarian truce that can lead to a durable end to the fighting and sustainable humanitarian access,” Boulos added.
Following the reported attack, witnesses said they heard explosions and anti-aircraft fire as Sudanese military air defenses attempted to intercept drones over the capital.
Sudan's conflict began on April 15, 2023, when fighting broke out between the national army and the RSF following disagreements over plans to incorporate the paramilitary group into the regular armed forces.
The war has killed tens of thousands of people, displaced millions and devastated civilian infrastructure, including hospitals and medical facilities.
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