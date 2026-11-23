Deadly Strike Hits Residential Building in Kyiv Region
(MENAFN) At least 11 people were killed when a residential building in Ukraine’s Kyiv region was struck, as several parts of Russia also reported overnight drone attacks targeting areas that included oil facilities, according to officials from both countries.
Ukraine’s State Emergency Service announced that rescue teams retrieved 11 bodies from beneath the wreckage during search operations that continued through the night.
"Rescue workers continued searching throughout the night, temporarily suspending operations during air raid alerts to ensure their safety," the agency said.
Across the border, Rostov Region Governor Yury Slyusar reported that more than 80 drones had been intercepted or neutralized over Kamensk-Shakhtinsky and eight districts in the region.
A drone's debris sparked a fire in the Krasnosulinsky district, prompting emergency crews to respond, although Slyusar did not disclose additional information about the incident.
Residents in Novoshakhtinsk also reported hearing explosions overnight and seeing a large fire.
Reports indicated that the Novoshakhtinsk oil products plant, a major refinery in southern Russia, may have been targeted in the attack.
Meanwhile, southeastern Tatarstan came under drone attack during the morning, according to a statement from the press service of regional head Rustam Minnikhanov.
Regional officials said several oil storage facilities near Almetyevsk sustained damage, but no injuries or deaths were reported.
Russia’s Defense Ministry, meanwhile, announced that its forces had launched overnight drone strikes against energy, transportation, logistics and port infrastructure, as well as ships it claimed were serving Ukraine’s military.
According to the ministry, the targets included a 330-kilovolt electrical substation in Dnipro that allegedly supplied facilities linked to Ukraine’s military industry, along with port installations in Izmail in the Odesa region that Moscow claimed were being used to receive military equipment.
The ministry also said a dry cargo ship southwest of Odesa carrying military supplies had been targeted.
Additional strikes reportedly hit two railway locomotives near Dniprodzerzhynsk station in the Dnipropetrovsk region, which Russia said were being used to transport weapons and military equipment for Ukrainian forces.
Independent verification of the claims remains difficult amid the ongoing war.
Ukraine’s State Emergency Service announced that rescue teams retrieved 11 bodies from beneath the wreckage during search operations that continued through the night.
"Rescue workers continued searching throughout the night, temporarily suspending operations during air raid alerts to ensure their safety," the agency said.
Across the border, Rostov Region Governor Yury Slyusar reported that more than 80 drones had been intercepted or neutralized over Kamensk-Shakhtinsky and eight districts in the region.
A drone's debris sparked a fire in the Krasnosulinsky district, prompting emergency crews to respond, although Slyusar did not disclose additional information about the incident.
Residents in Novoshakhtinsk also reported hearing explosions overnight and seeing a large fire.
Reports indicated that the Novoshakhtinsk oil products plant, a major refinery in southern Russia, may have been targeted in the attack.
Meanwhile, southeastern Tatarstan came under drone attack during the morning, according to a statement from the press service of regional head Rustam Minnikhanov.
Regional officials said several oil storage facilities near Almetyevsk sustained damage, but no injuries or deaths were reported.
Russia’s Defense Ministry, meanwhile, announced that its forces had launched overnight drone strikes against energy, transportation, logistics and port infrastructure, as well as ships it claimed were serving Ukraine’s military.
According to the ministry, the targets included a 330-kilovolt electrical substation in Dnipro that allegedly supplied facilities linked to Ukraine’s military industry, along with port installations in Izmail in the Odesa region that Moscow claimed were being used to receive military equipment.
The ministry also said a dry cargo ship southwest of Odesa carrying military supplies had been targeted.
Additional strikes reportedly hit two railway locomotives near Dniprodzerzhynsk station in the Dnipropetrovsk region, which Russia said were being used to transport weapons and military equipment for Ukrainian forces.
Independent verification of the claims remains difficult amid the ongoing war.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment