Benghazi Port Attack Wounds 10; Drone Boats Target Maltese Ship
(MENAFN) Eastern Libyan forces said Sunday that they were confronting threats at Benghazi port, with the region's naval command insisting that “the situation is under control.”
Air and naval units have been responding since early Sunday, following established military procedures, the command said.
In a video statement, the command said it had “responded to the threats against the port in coordination with the relevant military and security teams, which continue to secure the coast and vital facilities.”
Naval units moved at once to help the crew of a commercial ship hit at dawn. The statement said they “began operations to rescue the crew of the commercial ship targeted (at dawn) and took the necessary measures to ensure their safety, in coordination with the relevant authorities.”
A health official in Libya's eastern-based government told Anadolu that 10 port workers were wounded in the attack on a Russian vessel docked at Benghazi port. All sustained moderate injuries, the official said.
Later Sunday, drone boats targeted a Maltese cargo ship off Benghazi, a Libyan military source told Anadolu. The ship's entire crew was evacuated, and Libyan air and naval forces destroyed several of the explosive-laden boats, the source said.
Earlier, the eastern-based government said preliminary findings pointed to a drone attack as the likely cause of the explosion aboard the Russian vessel at the Benghazi naval base.
Air and naval units have been responding since early Sunday, following established military procedures, the command said.
In a video statement, the command said it had “responded to the threats against the port in coordination with the relevant military and security teams, which continue to secure the coast and vital facilities.”
Naval units moved at once to help the crew of a commercial ship hit at dawn. The statement said they “began operations to rescue the crew of the commercial ship targeted (at dawn) and took the necessary measures to ensure their safety, in coordination with the relevant authorities.”
A health official in Libya's eastern-based government told Anadolu that 10 port workers were wounded in the attack on a Russian vessel docked at Benghazi port. All sustained moderate injuries, the official said.
Later Sunday, drone boats targeted a Maltese cargo ship off Benghazi, a Libyan military source told Anadolu. The ship's entire crew was evacuated, and Libyan air and naval forces destroyed several of the explosive-laden boats, the source said.
Earlier, the eastern-based government said preliminary findings pointed to a drone attack as the likely cause of the explosion aboard the Russian vessel at the Benghazi naval base.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment