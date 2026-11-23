Drone Attack Kills Civilians, Injures Children in Khartoum
(MENAFN) Three civilians were killed and 10 others, including five children, were wounded in a drone strike that hit civilian locations in the Karari locality of Sudan’s Khartoum state, local authorities said Monday.
Khartoum Governor Ahmed Othman Hamza visited the injured at Al-Nao Hospital, accompanied by Health Ministry Director-General Mahmoud Al-Badri and hospital director Jamal Al-Tayeb, according to an official statement from the governor’s media office.
People who survived the attack told officials that the blast caused the roof of a room to collapse and damaged nearby walls. Police officers recovered the bodies of those killed from beneath the debris and transported the injured to hospital.
Hamza denounced the attack on civilians inside their homes, calling it “immoral behavior” that he said the militia had repeatedly demonstrated throughout the war.
Sudan has been experiencing a devastating conflict since April 15, 2023, when clashes broke out between the national army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) over disagreements surrounding the integration of the RSF into the regular military.
The ongoing war has claimed tens of thousands of lives, forced millions from their homes and caused extensive damage to civilian infrastructure, including hospitals and other healthcare facilities.
Khartoum Governor Ahmed Othman Hamza visited the injured at Al-Nao Hospital, accompanied by Health Ministry Director-General Mahmoud Al-Badri and hospital director Jamal Al-Tayeb, according to an official statement from the governor’s media office.
People who survived the attack told officials that the blast caused the roof of a room to collapse and damaged nearby walls. Police officers recovered the bodies of those killed from beneath the debris and transported the injured to hospital.
Hamza denounced the attack on civilians inside their homes, calling it “immoral behavior” that he said the militia had repeatedly demonstrated throughout the war.
Sudan has been experiencing a devastating conflict since April 15, 2023, when clashes broke out between the national army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) over disagreements surrounding the integration of the RSF into the regular military.
The ongoing war has claimed tens of thousands of lives, forced millions from their homes and caused extensive damage to civilian infrastructure, including hospitals and other healthcare facilities.
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