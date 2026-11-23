AI Kill Switches Cannot Eliminate Cyber Threats
(MENAFN) A former member of OpenAI's board has warned that introducing an emergency shutdown mechanism for artificial intelligence would not be enough to counter growing cybersecurity threats, as US lawmakers consider establishing federal rules to regulate the rapidly evolving technology.
Helen Toner, executive director of Georgetown University's Center for Security and Emerging Technology, said in an interview with Fox News on Sunday that relying on a single emergency shutdown system would not resolve the wide range of risks associated with AI.
"There's not gonna be a single kill switch that can fix all our problems, unfortunately," Toner warned.
She acknowledged that such mechanisms could help contain certain threats but stressed that controlling autonomous AI systems and technologies operating beyond US jurisdiction would present additional regulatory challenges.
Toner also raised questions about whether technology companies were providing full explanations for a series of recent widespread service disruptions. She suggested that some outages might be connected to urgent efforts to identify and fix security vulnerabilities before malicious actors could exploit them.
Commenting on reported discussions between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping concerning AI safety, Toner said both Washington and Beijing had a shared interest in preventing potentially catastrophic incidents involving artificial intelligence, despite the deep mistrust between the two countries.
Helen Toner, executive director of Georgetown University's Center for Security and Emerging Technology, said in an interview with Fox News on Sunday that relying on a single emergency shutdown system would not resolve the wide range of risks associated with AI.
"There's not gonna be a single kill switch that can fix all our problems, unfortunately," Toner warned.
She acknowledged that such mechanisms could help contain certain threats but stressed that controlling autonomous AI systems and technologies operating beyond US jurisdiction would present additional regulatory challenges.
Toner also raised questions about whether technology companies were providing full explanations for a series of recent widespread service disruptions. She suggested that some outages might be connected to urgent efforts to identify and fix security vulnerabilities before malicious actors could exploit them.
Commenting on reported discussions between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping concerning AI safety, Toner said both Washington and Beijing had a shared interest in preventing potentially catastrophic incidents involving artificial intelligence, despite the deep mistrust between the two countries.
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