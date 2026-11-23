Paolo Bulgari, Luxury Jeweler Behind Bvlgari Empire, Passes Away at 89
(MENAFN) Paolo Bulgari, the Italian jeweler who helped turn his family's business into a global luxury name worn by royalty and film stars, has died in Rome at 89, his family announced over the weekend.
Bulgari chaired the Bvlgari Group from 1984 and was closely identified with the brand's climb to international fame. Its pieces graced royal families, among them Diana, Princess of Wales, as well as Hollywood's biggest names.
Italian media reported that his family called him "the greatest jeweler of our time” in their tribute.
Bvlgari also honored him in a social media post, remembering him as a “true creative soul” and saying his legacy would keep inspiring future generations.
"Paolo Bulgari began collaborating with his father in 1960, specializing in the knowledge of precious stones, of which he was one of the world's leading experts, and refining the sensibility and aesthetic sense that are at the root of the Bvlgari style," the company said.
The company added that he gave himself fully to his craft and to mentoring young design talent, leaving a lasting imprint on the jewelry world.
The house traces its origins to Rome in 1884, when his grandfather, the Greek silversmith Sotirios Voulgaris, founded it after moving to Italy and adopting the Italianized name Sotirio Bulgari.
"Thank you, Mr. Paolo, your legacy as a brilliant beacon of creative inspiration will continue to inspire generations to come," the company said.
Bulgari chaired the Bvlgari Group from 1984 and was closely identified with the brand's climb to international fame. Its pieces graced royal families, among them Diana, Princess of Wales, as well as Hollywood's biggest names.
Italian media reported that his family called him "the greatest jeweler of our time” in their tribute.
Bvlgari also honored him in a social media post, remembering him as a “true creative soul” and saying his legacy would keep inspiring future generations.
"Paolo Bulgari began collaborating with his father in 1960, specializing in the knowledge of precious stones, of which he was one of the world's leading experts, and refining the sensibility and aesthetic sense that are at the root of the Bvlgari style," the company said.
The company added that he gave himself fully to his craft and to mentoring young design talent, leaving a lasting imprint on the jewelry world.
The house traces its origins to Rome in 1884, when his grandfather, the Greek silversmith Sotirios Voulgaris, founded it after moving to Italy and adopting the Italianized name Sotirio Bulgari.
"Thank you, Mr. Paolo, your legacy as a brilliant beacon of creative inspiration will continue to inspire generations to come," the company said.
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