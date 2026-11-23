Seized Palestinian Home in Jerusalem’s Old City Put Up for Sale
(MENAFN) A Palestinian property seized in the occupied East Jerusalem Old City has been advertised for sale at $20 million by Israeli settlers, prompting condemnation from the Palestinian Jerusalem Governorate on Sunday.
The governorate stressed that placing the property on the market did not grant legal recognition to its seizure, emphasizing that the original Palestinian owners maintained their ownership rights and entitlement to recover their home.
It accused Israeli authorities of enabling property takeovers through administrative decisions and official procedures while providing protection to those responsible.
According to the governorate, the advertised sale reflects a wider pattern involving the confiscation of Palestinian homes, the displacement of their residents and the subsequent commercial marketing of the properties.
It warned that selling seized Palestinian properties at substantial prices could provide an additional financial incentive for settlement expansion by transforming confiscated homes into assets that can be repeatedly traded.
The governorate also highlighted the strategic importance of Palestinian properties situated along roads leading to Al-Aqsa Mosque, saying their takeover allows Israeli settlers to strengthen their presence and control around the religious site.
It described these activities as part of broader efforts to change the demographic composition and historical identity of Jerusalem's Old City.
Reaffirming its position, the governorate stated that East Jerusalem, including its Old City and Al-Aqsa Mosque, remains occupied Palestinian territory. It maintained that Israeli measures seeking to alter the area's character, population or legal status have no validity.
In April 2025, the UN Human Rights Council adopted a resolution urging Israel, in its capacity as an occupying power, to halt unlawful actions in the occupied territories, including settlement expansion, home demolitions and the withdrawal of Palestinian residency permits in East Jerusalem.
The governorate stressed that placing the property on the market did not grant legal recognition to its seizure, emphasizing that the original Palestinian owners maintained their ownership rights and entitlement to recover their home.
It accused Israeli authorities of enabling property takeovers through administrative decisions and official procedures while providing protection to those responsible.
According to the governorate, the advertised sale reflects a wider pattern involving the confiscation of Palestinian homes, the displacement of their residents and the subsequent commercial marketing of the properties.
It warned that selling seized Palestinian properties at substantial prices could provide an additional financial incentive for settlement expansion by transforming confiscated homes into assets that can be repeatedly traded.
The governorate also highlighted the strategic importance of Palestinian properties situated along roads leading to Al-Aqsa Mosque, saying their takeover allows Israeli settlers to strengthen their presence and control around the religious site.
It described these activities as part of broader efforts to change the demographic composition and historical identity of Jerusalem's Old City.
Reaffirming its position, the governorate stated that East Jerusalem, including its Old City and Al-Aqsa Mosque, remains occupied Palestinian territory. It maintained that Israeli measures seeking to alter the area's character, population or legal status have no validity.
In April 2025, the UN Human Rights Council adopted a resolution urging Israel, in its capacity as an occupying power, to halt unlawful actions in the occupied territories, including settlement expansion, home demolitions and the withdrawal of Palestinian residency permits in East Jerusalem.
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