Gaza Ceasefire Faces New Violation as Israeli Attacks Kill Three
(MENAFN) Three Palestinians were killed and four others, among them a child, sustained injuries in separate Israeli attacks across the Gaza Strip, medical sources reported, marking another breach of the ceasefire agreement reached last year.
A 50-year-old Palestinian man lost his life after an Israeli drone released an explosive device near the Al-Matahin junction, east of Deir al-Balah in central Gaza, according to a medical source.
In a separate incident overnight, another Palestinian succumbed to injuries sustained during an Israeli strike targeting a displacement camp in Al-Mawasi, west of Khan Younis in southern Gaza. The attack also left five other Palestinians wounded.
A third Palestinian died from injuries suffered in an Israeli drone attack in the Al-Maslakh area, southwest of Khan Younis, on Saturday evening, a medical source confirmed.
Meanwhile, Israeli forces shot a 12-year-old boy in the back while firing toward the Al-Sikka area in central Khan Younis.
Further north, an Israeli drone targeted a gathering of civilians in Bir al-Naaja, west of Jabalia, leaving three people injured, including one whose condition was reported as critical.
In another development, Israeli military vehicles fired heavily toward tents sheltering displaced Palestinians east of Khan Younis, while artillery units bombarded nearby areas, according to local sources.
A 50-year-old Palestinian man lost his life after an Israeli drone released an explosive device near the Al-Matahin junction, east of Deir al-Balah in central Gaza, according to a medical source.
In a separate incident overnight, another Palestinian succumbed to injuries sustained during an Israeli strike targeting a displacement camp in Al-Mawasi, west of Khan Younis in southern Gaza. The attack also left five other Palestinians wounded.
A third Palestinian died from injuries suffered in an Israeli drone attack in the Al-Maslakh area, southwest of Khan Younis, on Saturday evening, a medical source confirmed.
Meanwhile, Israeli forces shot a 12-year-old boy in the back while firing toward the Al-Sikka area in central Khan Younis.
Further north, an Israeli drone targeted a gathering of civilians in Bir al-Naaja, west of Jabalia, leaving three people injured, including one whose condition was reported as critical.
In another development, Israeli military vehicles fired heavily toward tents sheltering displaced Palestinians east of Khan Younis, while artillery units bombarded nearby areas, according to local sources.
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