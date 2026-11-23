Saudi Arabia, Egypt Condemn Drone Strikes in Khartoum, Demand Protection for UN Personnel
(MENAFN) Saudi Arabia and Egypt strongly denounced drone attacks targeting Sudan's Greater Khartoum region on Sunday, calling for the protection of civilians and international humanitarian workers.
The Saudi Foreign Ministry described the strikes as “brutal” and emphasized the need to uphold international humanitarian law and safeguard civilian lives.
Egypt also condemned the attacks, reporting that they had resulted in civilian casualties and damage to civilian infrastructure. Cairo rejected the targeting of civilians and international organizations operating in the country.
Both governments reiterated their commitment to Sudan's unity, territorial integrity, sovereignty and state institutions.
Earlier Sunday, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) reported that drones had struck areas of Khartoum, damaging a United Nations facility located in a residential neighborhood while staff members were inside.
“It is unacceptable that we are put at such risk,” OCHA said, emphasizing that humanitarian workers and their facilities are protected under international humanitarian law.
The UN agency did not identify those responsible for the attack or confirm whether any personnel had been injured.
Meanwhile, eyewitnesses reported hearing explosions and anti-aircraft gunfire as Sudanese army air defense systems responded to a drone assault targeting the capital.
Neither the Sudanese army nor the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) had issued an immediate statement addressing the incident.
Sudan has been experiencing a devastating conflict since April 15, 2023, when hostilities erupted between the national army and the RSF following disagreements over plans to integrate the paramilitary organization into the regular armed forces.
The fighting has claimed tens of thousands of lives, forced millions from their homes and devastated essential civilian infrastructure, including hospitals and healthcare facilities.
The Saudi Foreign Ministry described the strikes as “brutal” and emphasized the need to uphold international humanitarian law and safeguard civilian lives.
Egypt also condemned the attacks, reporting that they had resulted in civilian casualties and damage to civilian infrastructure. Cairo rejected the targeting of civilians and international organizations operating in the country.
Both governments reiterated their commitment to Sudan's unity, territorial integrity, sovereignty and state institutions.
Earlier Sunday, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) reported that drones had struck areas of Khartoum, damaging a United Nations facility located in a residential neighborhood while staff members were inside.
“It is unacceptable that we are put at such risk,” OCHA said, emphasizing that humanitarian workers and their facilities are protected under international humanitarian law.
The UN agency did not identify those responsible for the attack or confirm whether any personnel had been injured.
Meanwhile, eyewitnesses reported hearing explosions and anti-aircraft gunfire as Sudanese army air defense systems responded to a drone assault targeting the capital.
Neither the Sudanese army nor the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) had issued an immediate statement addressing the incident.
Sudan has been experiencing a devastating conflict since April 15, 2023, when hostilities erupted between the national army and the RSF following disagreements over plans to integrate the paramilitary organization into the regular armed forces.
The fighting has claimed tens of thousands of lives, forced millions from their homes and devastated essential civilian infrastructure, including hospitals and healthcare facilities.
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