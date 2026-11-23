Palestine Urges International Action to Curb Settler Violence in West Bank
(MENAFN) Palestine has urged the international community to take firm measures against Israeli government policies that it says encourage settler violence in the occupied West Bank, calling for concrete steps to deter further attacks.
“It is time to correct the course of Israeli policy and end the government's approach of sponsoring extremism, providing political and security cover for occupier terrorism, encouraging further attacks and shielding perpetrators from accountability,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
According to the ministry, Israeli settlers carried out attacks against multiple Palestinian villages early Sunday, setting fire to 12 vehicles and marking the exterior walls of Palestinian homes with racist graffiti.
The ministry condemned the incidents as “a new criminal assault” against Palestinian residents and their belongings, describing them as part of a continuing surge in “organized occupier terrorism” throughout the occupied Palestinian territories.
It directly blamed the Israeli government for the attacks, holding it fully responsible for both the incidents and their resulting consequences.
The Palestinian Foreign Ministry also appealed to the international community, particularly the UN Security Council, to meet its legal and moral obligations by introducing effective international measures to discourage further settler violence and ensure protection for Palestinian communities.
Furthermore, it demanded accountability for those who carried out the attacks, as well as individuals who encouraged or facilitated the violence, stressing the need to end the impunity surrounding such incidents.
“It is time to correct the course of Israeli policy and end the government's approach of sponsoring extremism, providing political and security cover for occupier terrorism, encouraging further attacks and shielding perpetrators from accountability,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
According to the ministry, Israeli settlers carried out attacks against multiple Palestinian villages early Sunday, setting fire to 12 vehicles and marking the exterior walls of Palestinian homes with racist graffiti.
The ministry condemned the incidents as “a new criminal assault” against Palestinian residents and their belongings, describing them as part of a continuing surge in “organized occupier terrorism” throughout the occupied Palestinian territories.
It directly blamed the Israeli government for the attacks, holding it fully responsible for both the incidents and their resulting consequences.
The Palestinian Foreign Ministry also appealed to the international community, particularly the UN Security Council, to meet its legal and moral obligations by introducing effective international measures to discourage further settler violence and ensure protection for Palestinian communities.
Furthermore, it demanded accountability for those who carried out the attacks, as well as individuals who encouraged or facilitated the violence, stressing the need to end the impunity surrounding such incidents.
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