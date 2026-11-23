Drone Strike Suspected in Explosion Aboard Russian Ship at Benghazi Port
(MENAFN) A Russian vessel docked at the naval base in Benghazi was potentially targeted in a drone operation, according to Libya’s eastern-based government, which cited initial findings following an explosion that occurred onboard the ship before sunrise Sunday.
In an official statement, the authorities explained that the vessel “was on its way back to Russia” when it made a stop in Benghazi “to take on fuel and supplies” under existing maritime cooperation agreements between Moscow and Libya.
The government confirmed that the incident caused no damage to the port's infrastructure, naval installations or storage facilities. It added that all these areas had resumed normal operations after firefighters extinguished the blaze and security personnel secured the location.
Authorities instructed military and security agencies to “open a comprehensive investigation” into the incident, while calling for coordination with their Russian counterparts to conduct a joint inquiry into “the circumstances of the attack, its source and who was behind it.”
The eastern-based administration denounced the reported targeting of a vessel within Libyan territorial waters as a “serious assault on national sovereignty” and a “flagrant violation of port security and the safety of maritime navigation.”
It further stated that Libya maintained its right to pursue “all necessary legal and diplomatic measures,” pledging to hold responsible any individuals or parties proven to have organized, executed or assisted in the operation.
In an official statement, the authorities explained that the vessel “was on its way back to Russia” when it made a stop in Benghazi “to take on fuel and supplies” under existing maritime cooperation agreements between Moscow and Libya.
The government confirmed that the incident caused no damage to the port's infrastructure, naval installations or storage facilities. It added that all these areas had resumed normal operations after firefighters extinguished the blaze and security personnel secured the location.
Authorities instructed military and security agencies to “open a comprehensive investigation” into the incident, while calling for coordination with their Russian counterparts to conduct a joint inquiry into “the circumstances of the attack, its source and who was behind it.”
The eastern-based administration denounced the reported targeting of a vessel within Libyan territorial waters as a “serious assault on national sovereignty” and a “flagrant violation of port security and the safety of maritime navigation.”
It further stated that Libya maintained its right to pursue “all necessary legal and diplomatic measures,” pledging to hold responsible any individuals or parties proven to have organized, executed or assisted in the operation.
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