Colombia Charges Starlink After 6 Antennas Found in Prison
(MENAFN) Colombian regulators have charged Starlink Colombia with failing to block satellite signals inside the country's prisons, after a raid at Bogota's La Picota penitentiary turned up six Starlink antennas and a huge stash of illicit communications gear.
The Ministry of Information and Communications Technologies (MinTIC) said Sunday that it “has opened an administrative investigation and brought charges against Starlink Colombia S.A.S. for the alleged failure to fulfill its legal obligation to attenuate telecommunications signals covering penitentiary and correctional facilities.”
The office of President Abelardo de la Espriella announced the action Saturday, following the La Picota operation. Investigators seized 3,754 SIM cards, 582 mobile phones, 38 modems and the six satellite antennas, along with other electronic devices.
MinTIC then inspected prisons across the country and found active Starlink Wi-Fi networks at four more correctional facilities.
The presidency vowed to use every legal and technical measure available to cut off inmates' illegal communications. De la Espriella wrote on X: "I have issued instructions to use all necessary legal and technological tools to prevent criminals from continuing to commit offenses from behind bars," the president wrote on his X account. "The rule of law cannot allow criminals to exploit shortcomings by telecommunications operators, as well as institutional weaknesses, to extort and terrorize law-abiding Colombians from the supposed 'comfort' of a prison."
The ministry did not stop at the satellite provider. It also opened investigations and filed charges against four conventional operators for allegedly failing to restrict mobile signals at La Picota: Partners Telecom Colombia S.A.S., Colombia Telecomunicaciones S.A. E.S.P., Comunicación Celular S.A. (Comcel), and the Colombia Móvil–Colombia Telecomunicaciones (Tigo) joint venture.
"Playtime is over! Every SIM card used illegally from within a prison must be deactivated, and any unauthorized satellite connection must be restricted," said De la Espriella.
MinTIC stressed that Colombian law expressly obliges telecommunications network and service providers to restrict signals reaching penitentiary and correctional facilities.
If the violations are confirmed, the companies could face heavy administrative penalties: fines of up to 15,000 times the current legal monthly minimum wage, a temporary suspension of operations, or revocation of their licenses and permits.
The Ministry of Information and Communications Technologies (MinTIC) said Sunday that it “has opened an administrative investigation and brought charges against Starlink Colombia S.A.S. for the alleged failure to fulfill its legal obligation to attenuate telecommunications signals covering penitentiary and correctional facilities.”
The office of President Abelardo de la Espriella announced the action Saturday, following the La Picota operation. Investigators seized 3,754 SIM cards, 582 mobile phones, 38 modems and the six satellite antennas, along with other electronic devices.
MinTIC then inspected prisons across the country and found active Starlink Wi-Fi networks at four more correctional facilities.
The presidency vowed to use every legal and technical measure available to cut off inmates' illegal communications. De la Espriella wrote on X: "I have issued instructions to use all necessary legal and technological tools to prevent criminals from continuing to commit offenses from behind bars," the president wrote on his X account. "The rule of law cannot allow criminals to exploit shortcomings by telecommunications operators, as well as institutional weaknesses, to extort and terrorize law-abiding Colombians from the supposed 'comfort' of a prison."
The ministry did not stop at the satellite provider. It also opened investigations and filed charges against four conventional operators for allegedly failing to restrict mobile signals at La Picota: Partners Telecom Colombia S.A.S., Colombia Telecomunicaciones S.A. E.S.P., Comunicación Celular S.A. (Comcel), and the Colombia Móvil–Colombia Telecomunicaciones (Tigo) joint venture.
"Playtime is over! Every SIM card used illegally from within a prison must be deactivated, and any unauthorized satellite connection must be restricted," said De la Espriella.
MinTIC stressed that Colombian law expressly obliges telecommunications network and service providers to restrict signals reaching penitentiary and correctional facilities.
If the violations are confirmed, the companies could face heavy administrative penalties: fines of up to 15,000 times the current legal monthly minimum wage, a temporary suspension of operations, or revocation of their licenses and permits.
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