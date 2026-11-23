COP31 President Says Unrelated Disputes Stall Climate Negotiations
(MENAFN) Some participating nations hindered negotiations at the COP31 climate conference by concentrating on specific wording and introducing matters outside the climate agenda, Turkish Environment Minister and COP31 President Murat Kurum said Sunday.
"Unfortunately, some countries became fixated on a word or an expression and brought other issues, unrelated to climate, into the discussions, preventing the process from moving forward," Kurum told reporters following a plenary session in Antalya, according to a statement by Türkiye's Environment Ministry.
He emphasized that the conference presidency had made every possible effort to advance the negotiations, adding that the final decision belonged to the 196 participating countries and that Türkiye would accept their outcome.
"We did everything we could. The decision rests with 196 countries, and we will respect their decision," he added.
Kurum explained that Türkiye's COP31 presidency had put forward a series of proposals addressing the expansion of renewable energy, the protection of marine and mountain environments, compliance with the Paris Agreement's target of limiting global warming to 1.5C, and the development of carbon capture technologies consistent with the agreement.
Despite these proposals, participating nations remained divided, with some backing the proposed cover decision while others rejected it, making it impossible to secure the consensus required for approval.
The Turkish minister made clear that the presidency would not attempt to produce an alternative draft without agreement among the participating countries.
"There will be no new text from now on. We will not work on another text in an environment where consensus has not been reached," he said.
"Unfortunately, some countries became fixated on a word or an expression and brought other issues, unrelated to climate, into the discussions, preventing the process from moving forward," Kurum told reporters following a plenary session in Antalya, according to a statement by Türkiye's Environment Ministry.
He emphasized that the conference presidency had made every possible effort to advance the negotiations, adding that the final decision belonged to the 196 participating countries and that Türkiye would accept their outcome.
"We did everything we could. The decision rests with 196 countries, and we will respect their decision," he added.
Kurum explained that Türkiye's COP31 presidency had put forward a series of proposals addressing the expansion of renewable energy, the protection of marine and mountain environments, compliance with the Paris Agreement's target of limiting global warming to 1.5C, and the development of carbon capture technologies consistent with the agreement.
Despite these proposals, participating nations remained divided, with some backing the proposed cover decision while others rejected it, making it impossible to secure the consensus required for approval.
The Turkish minister made clear that the presidency would not attempt to produce an alternative draft without agreement among the participating countries.
"There will be no new text from now on. We will not work on another text in an environment where consensus has not been reached," he said.
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