MENAFN - Khaleej Times) The Dubai-based private developer Beyond Developments on Monday unveiled Yardlands, a Dh80 billion project on Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, which will comprise 25,000 homes and is expected to house an estimated 300,000 residents and visitors annually.

Billed as a "city within a city", the project will span around 19 million sqft of land and is scheduled for completion by 2040.

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The developer said it will directly develop more than half of the project's 38 million sq ft of gross floor area in phases. Sub-developers working within the masterplan will build the rest.

Mahdi Amjad, founder and executive chairman of Beyond Developments, said the scale of the site would allow the company to plan the project as a complete city.

“We will directly develop more than half of Yardlands through a phased approach, in line with the disciplined pre-sales-led model on which we have built the business. The rest will be built by sub-developers within our masterplan,” he said.

Commercial and office space will total approximately 4.8 million sq ft. More than 900,000 sq ft will be given to retail and food and beverage outlets, and around 1.28 million sq ft to hospitality.

A dedicated Sport Hub of approximately 92,000 sq ft will be developed along with recreational spaces and outdoor activities.

More than two million sq ft will be set aside for landscaped areas, shaded pedestrian routes, green corridors and biophilic architecture.

The project will include over 25 km of cycling tracks, to be linked to Dubai's wider cycling network. This will allow more than 200 km of uninterrupted riding as far as Al Qudra. Around 40 km of walking and jogging paths, pedestrian-friendly routes and buggy mobility are also planned.

Since its launch in September 2024, Beyond has built a portfolio of five masterplans and 16 projects across residential, commercial and mixed-use destinations.

The launch comes as Dubai's property market adjusts. According to Cavendish Maxwell, October residential sales reached nearly Dh25.35 billion across 10,252 transactions. Total transactions fell nearly 44 per cent year-on-year and sales value dropped 45.5 per cent. Off-plan sales fell 6.4 per cent from September. The consultancy said new project launches had slowed in recent months as developer caution deepened.