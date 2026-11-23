Melenchon Renews Demand for Israel to Release Detained Palestinian Doctor
(MENAFN) French presidential hopeful Jean-Luc Melenchon has reiterated his demand that Israel release Hussam Abu Safiya, the Palestinian physician who headed Gaza’s Kamal Adwan Hospital before being detained in December 2024.
“We must save Palestinian doctor Hussam Abu Safiya,” Melenchon, the France Unbowed (LFI) candidate in the 2027 presidential election, wrote on US social media company X, sharing a link to an Amnesty International petition calling for the doctor’s release.
In a video statement featuring fellow LFI lawmaker Mathilde Panot, Melenchon accused Israeli authorities of keeping Abu Safiya in custody unlawfully for almost two years without filing any charges against him.
He also highlighted the doctor's decision to remain at Kamal Adwan Hospital until his arrest, noting that Abu Safiya refused to leave his patients despite the circumstances. Melenchon stressed that supporting the detained physician was also a way of defending the medical profession as a whole.
Israel had earlier announced that Melenchon and Panot would be barred from entering the country, accusing the two French politicians of adopting an “extremely hostile” position toward Israel.
Abu Safiya was arrested alongside several other individuals when Israeli troops raided Kamal Adwan Hospital on Dec. 27, 2024. Video footage recorded shortly before his arrest showed the doctor, dressed in his white medical coat, walking by himself through the debris in the direction of Israeli tanks.
Most recently, Israel’s Beersheba District Court ruled on Nov. 18 to prolong Abu Safiya’s detention for another six months. His imprisonment without formal charges had previously been extended on April 28 under Israel’s Unlawful Combatants Law.
“We must save Palestinian doctor Hussam Abu Safiya,” Melenchon, the France Unbowed (LFI) candidate in the 2027 presidential election, wrote on US social media company X, sharing a link to an Amnesty International petition calling for the doctor’s release.
In a video statement featuring fellow LFI lawmaker Mathilde Panot, Melenchon accused Israeli authorities of keeping Abu Safiya in custody unlawfully for almost two years without filing any charges against him.
He also highlighted the doctor's decision to remain at Kamal Adwan Hospital until his arrest, noting that Abu Safiya refused to leave his patients despite the circumstances. Melenchon stressed that supporting the detained physician was also a way of defending the medical profession as a whole.
Israel had earlier announced that Melenchon and Panot would be barred from entering the country, accusing the two French politicians of adopting an “extremely hostile” position toward Israel.
Abu Safiya was arrested alongside several other individuals when Israeli troops raided Kamal Adwan Hospital on Dec. 27, 2024. Video footage recorded shortly before his arrest showed the doctor, dressed in his white medical coat, walking by himself through the debris in the direction of Israeli tanks.
Most recently, Israel’s Beersheba District Court ruled on Nov. 18 to prolong Abu Safiya’s detention for another six months. His imprisonment without formal charges had previously been extended on April 28 under Israel’s Unlawful Combatants Law.
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