Libya Parliament Rejects Russia-Ukraine Fight on Its Soil
(MENAFN) Libya's House of Representatives early Monday said the country and its territorial waters must not become a theater for clashes between foreign powers, after a pair of attacks on vessels in Benghazi on Sunday.
“Libya is not a party to the Russia-Ukraine conflict,” the House of Representatives said.
Lawmakers urged regional and international states to respect Libyan sovereignty and independence, and to refrain from any move that could pull the country into outside conflicts or endanger its security and stability. They added that Libya's relationships and agreements with other nations cannot serve as grounds for attacks on its stability or security.
The chamber called on investigators to finish their inquiry and identify those behind the strikes. It said Libya reserves the right to pursue legal and diplomatic action under international law.
Parliament also demanded a single unified government, cautioning that internal political rifts leave Libya exposed to foreign disputes. It insisted that domestic political quarrels must not undermine national security or sovereignty.
Sunday's attacks hit a Russian ship docked at Benghazi port and a Maltese cargo vessel offshore, according to Libyan sources and local media. A Libyan source told Anadolu that ten people were wounded in the first strike. Local reports said the Maltese vessel's crew was evacuated.
Late Sunday, Libya's eastern-based government said it had lodged a formal complaint with the UN General Assembly and Security Council, requesting an international investigation. It also demanded that Ukraine explain its military activities in Libya.
Neither Russia nor Ukraine had commented as of publication.
Libya remains split between two rival administrations. One, headed by Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh, governs the west from Tripoli. The other, led by Osama Hammad and appointed by the House of Representatives in early 2022, is based in Benghazi and controls the east and much of the south.
“Libya is not a party to the Russia-Ukraine conflict,” the House of Representatives said.
Lawmakers urged regional and international states to respect Libyan sovereignty and independence, and to refrain from any move that could pull the country into outside conflicts or endanger its security and stability. They added that Libya's relationships and agreements with other nations cannot serve as grounds for attacks on its stability or security.
The chamber called on investigators to finish their inquiry and identify those behind the strikes. It said Libya reserves the right to pursue legal and diplomatic action under international law.
Parliament also demanded a single unified government, cautioning that internal political rifts leave Libya exposed to foreign disputes. It insisted that domestic political quarrels must not undermine national security or sovereignty.
Sunday's attacks hit a Russian ship docked at Benghazi port and a Maltese cargo vessel offshore, according to Libyan sources and local media. A Libyan source told Anadolu that ten people were wounded in the first strike. Local reports said the Maltese vessel's crew was evacuated.
Late Sunday, Libya's eastern-based government said it had lodged a formal complaint with the UN General Assembly and Security Council, requesting an international investigation. It also demanded that Ukraine explain its military activities in Libya.
Neither Russia nor Ukraine had commented as of publication.
Libya remains split between two rival administrations. One, headed by Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh, governs the west from Tripoli. The other, led by Osama Hammad and appointed by the House of Representatives in early 2022, is based in Benghazi and controls the east and much of the south.
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