Poland Anticipates Increased NATO Assistance to Secure Eastern Border
(MENAFN) Poland expects its NATO partners to provide additional military support to reinforce security along its eastern frontier following reported incursions involving Russian missiles and drones, Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz announced, as officials cautioned against Russian disinformation related to claims of a drone strike on the Kaliningrad exclave.
Speaking on Saturday evening, Kosiniak-Kamysz said Warsaw was expecting significant assistance from alliance members in the coming period, with concrete measures scheduled for discussion during an extraordinary session of NATO's North Atlantic Council on Monday.
“In the near future, we will receive strong support from NATO allies to strengthen the protection of our eastern border,” the defense minister wrote on US social media platform X.
He also revealed that he had discussed operational arrangements with NATO's Supreme Allied Commander Europe, Gen. Alexus Grynkewich, while expressing appreciation for Secretary General Mark Rutte's commitment to supporting Poland.
The announcement followed reported breaches of Polish airspace on Friday involving three Russian objects, believed to include two missiles and a jet-powered drone, amid Moscow's military operations against Ukraine.
Polish authorities confirmed that the objects came down in the country's southeastern areas, prompting investigations to establish their origins and the circumstances surrounding the incidents.
Speaking on Saturday evening, Kosiniak-Kamysz said Warsaw was expecting significant assistance from alliance members in the coming period, with concrete measures scheduled for discussion during an extraordinary session of NATO's North Atlantic Council on Monday.
“In the near future, we will receive strong support from NATO allies to strengthen the protection of our eastern border,” the defense minister wrote on US social media platform X.
He also revealed that he had discussed operational arrangements with NATO's Supreme Allied Commander Europe, Gen. Alexus Grynkewich, while expressing appreciation for Secretary General Mark Rutte's commitment to supporting Poland.
The announcement followed reported breaches of Polish airspace on Friday involving three Russian objects, believed to include two missiles and a jet-powered drone, amid Moscow's military operations against Ukraine.
Polish authorities confirmed that the objects came down in the country's southeastern areas, prompting investigations to establish their origins and the circumstances surrounding the incidents.
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