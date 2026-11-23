RSF Accused of Looting Sudan Village as Thousands Flee
(MENAFN) A Sudanese aid group on Sunday accused the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) of raiding the village of Abu Qalb in West Kordofan state and plundering its shops and livestock, as the International Organization for Migration (IOM) reported thousands more people fleeing the area.
The Dar Hamar Emergency Response Committee said RSF fighters in combat vehicles carried out a large-scale assault on Saturday and Sunday. It said they looted shops and other facilities and made off with large numbers of cattle and sheep.
The committee described the looting as part of a systematic campaign to impoverish residents and held the RSF leadership responsible.
The IOM said its field teams estimated that 1,715 people left Abu Qalb on Friday as security worsened, relocating to other areas of Abu Zabad district. In a separate update Sunday, the agency said a further 3,500 people fled Abu Zabad town and six neighboring villages on Friday and Saturday because of insecurity.
Abu Zabad district has endured repeated waves of displacement since Nov. 14, when 3,670 people fled. On Nov. 19, the IOM reported that another 930 people had left Abu Zabad town the previous day, citing insecurity.
Clashes between the Sudanese army and the RSF have intensified across West Kordofan in recent days. The war began in April 2023 over a dispute about folding the RSF into the military. It has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced about 13 million.
The Dar Hamar Emergency Response Committee said RSF fighters in combat vehicles carried out a large-scale assault on Saturday and Sunday. It said they looted shops and other facilities and made off with large numbers of cattle and sheep.
The committee described the looting as part of a systematic campaign to impoverish residents and held the RSF leadership responsible.
The IOM said its field teams estimated that 1,715 people left Abu Qalb on Friday as security worsened, relocating to other areas of Abu Zabad district. In a separate update Sunday, the agency said a further 3,500 people fled Abu Zabad town and six neighboring villages on Friday and Saturday because of insecurity.
Abu Zabad district has endured repeated waves of displacement since Nov. 14, when 3,670 people fled. On Nov. 19, the IOM reported that another 930 people had left Abu Zabad town the previous day, citing insecurity.
Clashes between the Sudanese army and the RSF have intensified across West Kordofan in recent days. The war began in April 2023 over a dispute about folding the RSF into the military. It has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced about 13 million.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment