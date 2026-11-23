NATO Schedules Emergency Talks Over Russian Airspace Breach in Poland
(MENAFN) NATO's North Atlantic Council is due to convene on Monday to examine the reported violation of Polish airspace, a NATO representative confirmed on Sunday.
The official said in a written statement that the discussions would take place within the framework of routine consultations between alliance members.
Polish officials reported that three unidentified objects crossed into the country's airspace and crashed on Polish territory on Nov. 20 amid Russian military strikes against Ukraine. One of the objects was subsequently identified as a Russian Kh-101 cruise missile.
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte characterized the incident as “dangerous,” confirming that alliance fighter aircraft had been deployed in response. He also stressed that NATO members would continue reinforcing their deterrence measures and defensive capabilities.
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said investigations had established that all three objects originated from Russia, adding that the incident could have been an intentional act of provocation.
The official said in a written statement that the discussions would take place within the framework of routine consultations between alliance members.
Polish officials reported that three unidentified objects crossed into the country's airspace and crashed on Polish territory on Nov. 20 amid Russian military strikes against Ukraine. One of the objects was subsequently identified as a Russian Kh-101 cruise missile.
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte characterized the incident as “dangerous,” confirming that alliance fighter aircraft had been deployed in response. He also stressed that NATO members would continue reinforcing their deterrence measures and defensive capabilities.
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said investigations had established that all three objects originated from Russia, adding that the incident could have been an intentional act of provocation.
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