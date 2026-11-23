Belgium Suspends Commercial Flights as Nationwide Strike Disrupts Airports
(MENAFN) Commercial aviation across Belgium is set to come to a standstill on Monday as air traffic controllers participate in a nationwide labor strike opposing the federal government's austerity policies, according to Belgian broadcaster RTBF, citing air navigation service provider Skeyes.
Skeyes announced on Saturday that it would halt routine air traffic control operations at Belgian airports and throughout the airspace under its supervision from 7 am until 9 pm local time (0600-2000 GMT) on Nov. 23.
The company explained that insufficient staffing during the industrial action would prevent it from managing regular flight operations safely. Only emergency services and flights considered essential for safety will be permitted during the suspension.
Brussels Airport in Zaventem had initially anticipated handling approximately 59,500 passengers across 429 scheduled flights on Monday, comprising 213 departures and 216 arrivals, an airport spokesperson said.
Brussels Airlines expressed dissatisfaction with the timing of the announcement, saying it “deeply regrets this extremely late communication of this decision,” and noted that it had expected almost no operational disruption at Brussels Airport just hours before receiving the news.
Meanwhile, Brussels South Charleroi Airport confirmed that commercial departures and arrivals would be completely halted between 7 am and 9 pm despite its preparations to maintain internal staffing during the national strike.
Airport officials advised travelers not to visit the facility unless their airlines had specifically confirmed that their flights would operate. They also said airlines would communicate available options for alternative bookings or refunds.
Skeyes announced on Saturday that it would halt routine air traffic control operations at Belgian airports and throughout the airspace under its supervision from 7 am until 9 pm local time (0600-2000 GMT) on Nov. 23.
The company explained that insufficient staffing during the industrial action would prevent it from managing regular flight operations safely. Only emergency services and flights considered essential for safety will be permitted during the suspension.
Brussels Airport in Zaventem had initially anticipated handling approximately 59,500 passengers across 429 scheduled flights on Monday, comprising 213 departures and 216 arrivals, an airport spokesperson said.
Brussels Airlines expressed dissatisfaction with the timing of the announcement, saying it “deeply regrets this extremely late communication of this decision,” and noted that it had expected almost no operational disruption at Brussels Airport just hours before receiving the news.
Meanwhile, Brussels South Charleroi Airport confirmed that commercial departures and arrivals would be completely halted between 7 am and 9 pm despite its preparations to maintain internal staffing during the national strike.
Airport officials advised travelers not to visit the facility unless their airlines had specifically confirmed that their flights would operate. They also said airlines would communicate available options for alternative bookings or refunds.
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