Drone Debris Falls On Non-Residential Building In Kyiv's Podilskyi District
"According to preliminary information, debris fell on a non-residential building in the Podilskyi district. No fire broke out as a result," the statement said.Read also: Strike on Kerch Bridge comparable in significance to hitting strategic target in Moscow – expert
As Ukrinform reported, 11 people were killed in a Russian drone attack on Dymer, Kyiv region, overnight on November 22.
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