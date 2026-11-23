MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Kyiv City Military Administration reported this on Telegram.

"According to preliminary information, debris fell on a non-residential building in the Podilskyi district. No fire broke out as a result," the statement said.

Strike on Kerch Bridge comparable in significance to hitting strategic target in Moscow – expert

As Ukrinform reported, 11 people were killed in a Russian drone attack on Dymer, Kyiv region, overnight on November 22.