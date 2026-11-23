France Rejects EU Budget Proposal Over Insufficient Agricultural Support
(MENAFN) France has turned down a compromise plan presented by European Council President Antonio Costa for the European Union's 2028-2034 budget, arguing that the proposed framework does not adequately protect farmers' earnings.
The Elysee Palace criticized the draft, describing it as "very disappointing" and stating that it "does not constitute a basis for an agreement."
French officials said the proposed financial arrangements failed to meet the country's expectations for the EU's Common Agricultural Policy, particularly concerning safeguards for agricultural workers' incomes.
Under Costa's revised proposal, the European Commission's original budget plan would be reduced by €204 billion ($224 billion), bringing total spending over the seven-year period to approximately €1.781 trillion.
The commission's initial proposal had set the overall budget at around €2 trillion, meaning the revised framework represents a reduction of approximately 10% in current-price terms.
Germany Calls for More Extensive Budget Reductions
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz also voiced opposition to the proposed compromise, maintaining that the planned spending reductions were insufficient.
Although Merz characterized Costa's initiative as a "first step," he stressed that the overall level of expenditure remained too high.
Earlier in October, Ireland, which currently holds the rotating presidency of the Council of the European Union, put forward a separate proposal calling for €140 billion in budget reductions.
The Elysee Palace criticized the draft, describing it as "very disappointing" and stating that it "does not constitute a basis for an agreement."
French officials said the proposed financial arrangements failed to meet the country's expectations for the EU's Common Agricultural Policy, particularly concerning safeguards for agricultural workers' incomes.
Under Costa's revised proposal, the European Commission's original budget plan would be reduced by €204 billion ($224 billion), bringing total spending over the seven-year period to approximately €1.781 trillion.
The commission's initial proposal had set the overall budget at around €2 trillion, meaning the revised framework represents a reduction of approximately 10% in current-price terms.
Germany Calls for More Extensive Budget Reductions
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz also voiced opposition to the proposed compromise, maintaining that the planned spending reductions were insufficient.
Although Merz characterized Costa's initiative as a "first step," he stressed that the overall level of expenditure remained too high.
Earlier in October, Ireland, which currently holds the rotating presidency of the Council of the European Union, put forward a separate proposal calling for €140 billion in budget reductions.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment