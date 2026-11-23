UN Demands Independent Probe After Benghazi Port Ship Attacks
(MENAFN) The UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) demanded an independent investigation early Monday into Sunday's attacks on vessels in Benghazi port and off the city's coast.
The mission called for an “immediate, independent and transparent investigation to establish the facts and hold those responsible to account,” and said the UN stood ready to assist Libyan authorities.
Two ships were hit Sunday, according to Libyan sources and local media. One was a Russian vessel docked at Benghazi port. The other was a Maltese cargo ship offshore. A Libyan source told Anadolu that ten people were injured in the first attack. Local reports said the Maltese vessel's crew had been evacuated.
UNSMIL urged all parties to show “maximum restraint” and to refrain from publishing unverified information or politicizing the incident while the investigation continues. It also warned against escalatory actions or rhetoric that could heighten tensions inside Libya or pull the country into wider regional or international confrontations.
Libya “must not become a battleground for foreign conflicts,” it said.
The mission added that Libya's sovereignty, territorial integrity and the security of its citizens and assets must be fully respected. It said the attacks underscored the urgent need to reunify national institutions and strengthen their capacity to protect the country.
Late Sunday, Libya's eastern-based government said it had filed a formal complaint with the UN General Assembly and Security Council, seeking an international investigation. It also demanded that Ukraine explain its military activities in Libya.
Neither Russia nor Ukraine had commented immediately.
Libya remains split between two rival administrations. Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh leads one in Tripoli, which controls the west. The other, led by Osama Hammad and based in Benghazi, was appointed by the House of Representatives in early 2022 and governs the east and much of the south.
The mission called for an “immediate, independent and transparent investigation to establish the facts and hold those responsible to account,” and said the UN stood ready to assist Libyan authorities.
Two ships were hit Sunday, according to Libyan sources and local media. One was a Russian vessel docked at Benghazi port. The other was a Maltese cargo ship offshore. A Libyan source told Anadolu that ten people were injured in the first attack. Local reports said the Maltese vessel's crew had been evacuated.
UNSMIL urged all parties to show “maximum restraint” and to refrain from publishing unverified information or politicizing the incident while the investigation continues. It also warned against escalatory actions or rhetoric that could heighten tensions inside Libya or pull the country into wider regional or international confrontations.
Libya “must not become a battleground for foreign conflicts,” it said.
The mission added that Libya's sovereignty, territorial integrity and the security of its citizens and assets must be fully respected. It said the attacks underscored the urgent need to reunify national institutions and strengthen their capacity to protect the country.
Late Sunday, Libya's eastern-based government said it had filed a formal complaint with the UN General Assembly and Security Council, seeking an international investigation. It also demanded that Ukraine explain its military activities in Libya.
Neither Russia nor Ukraine had commented immediately.
Libya remains split between two rival administrations. Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh leads one in Tripoli, which controls the west. The other, led by Osama Hammad and based in Benghazi, was appointed by the House of Representatives in early 2022 and governs the east and much of the south.
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