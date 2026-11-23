Lebanese PM Condemns Israeli Army Over Use of Schoolchildren in Occupation Propaganda
(MENAFN) Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam on Sunday accused the Israeli military of using schoolchildren for propaganda purposes after Israeli troops entered a public school in the southern town of Debel.
Salam said involving students in what he described as a propaganda activity violated children's rights and undermined the protected status of educational institutions.
“An occupying power has no right to exploit our children to whitewash its occupation or assert its power over our people in the south,” Salam said in a statement.
He reaffirmed his government's commitment to supporting residents of Debel and the neighboring villages of Rmeish and Ain Ebel, particularly by maintaining their links with Lebanese state institutions.
The prime minister also called for an arrangement supported by the United Nations to ensure an international presence in southern Lebanon following the expiration of the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) mandate on Dec. 31, 2026.
He stressed that any such framework should guarantee humanitarian movement between the southern villages and the rest of the country until Israeli occupation ends, displaced families return to their homes and Lebanese state authority is reestablished across the country.
Earlier Sunday, Israeli army spokeswoman Ella Waweya published a video on X, marking Lebanon's Independence Day and announcing that she had visited a public middle school in Debel, where she met with Lebanese students.
The village is located in the Bint Jbeil district, within territory occupied by Israel that its military describes as a “security zone,” extending as far as 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) inside Lebanon.
Israeli military operations in southern Lebanon have continued since March 2, despite a US-mediated framework agreement reached between Lebanon and Israel in June.
The understanding includes security provisions requiring Israeli forces to withdraw from occupied areas and the Lebanese army to deploy there and assume responsibility for security.
Salam said involving students in what he described as a propaganda activity violated children's rights and undermined the protected status of educational institutions.
“An occupying power has no right to exploit our children to whitewash its occupation or assert its power over our people in the south,” Salam said in a statement.
He reaffirmed his government's commitment to supporting residents of Debel and the neighboring villages of Rmeish and Ain Ebel, particularly by maintaining their links with Lebanese state institutions.
The prime minister also called for an arrangement supported by the United Nations to ensure an international presence in southern Lebanon following the expiration of the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) mandate on Dec. 31, 2026.
He stressed that any such framework should guarantee humanitarian movement between the southern villages and the rest of the country until Israeli occupation ends, displaced families return to their homes and Lebanese state authority is reestablished across the country.
Earlier Sunday, Israeli army spokeswoman Ella Waweya published a video on X, marking Lebanon's Independence Day and announcing that she had visited a public middle school in Debel, where she met with Lebanese students.
The village is located in the Bint Jbeil district, within territory occupied by Israel that its military describes as a “security zone,” extending as far as 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) inside Lebanon.
Israeli military operations in southern Lebanon have continued since March 2, despite a US-mediated framework agreement reached between Lebanon and Israel in June.
The understanding includes security provisions requiring Israeli forces to withdraw from occupied areas and the Lebanese army to deploy there and assume responsibility for security.
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