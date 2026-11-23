Egypt Rejects Reports of Military Experts Withdrawal from Benghazi
(MENAFN) Egypt has dismissed reports claiming that it had withdrawn its military experts from Benghazi amid alleged tensions with the military leadership in eastern Libya.
Egyptian Minister of State for Information Diaa Rashwan described the allegations as “completely false,” emphasizing that communication and coordination with the eastern Libyan military command remained uninterrupted.
The eastern Libyan military command also denied any disagreements with Cairo, stressing that relations between the two sides represented a longstanding partnership founded on mutual confidence and common interests.
It highlighted ongoing cooperation in military and security matters, as well as joint initiatives involving reconstruction, economic development and infrastructure.
The denials came after Egyptian intelligence chief Hassan Rashad held talks in Cairo on Nov. 13 with Saddam Haftar, deputy commander of the armed forces in eastern Libya.
The meeting addressed bilateral relations, cooperation on strategic and economic initiatives, and efforts to support progress in Libya's political transition.
Both sides also discussed the importance of bringing Libya's political institutions together and creating the necessary conditions for holding nationwide elections.
Egyptian Minister of State for Information Diaa Rashwan described the allegations as “completely false,” emphasizing that communication and coordination with the eastern Libyan military command remained uninterrupted.
The eastern Libyan military command also denied any disagreements with Cairo, stressing that relations between the two sides represented a longstanding partnership founded on mutual confidence and common interests.
It highlighted ongoing cooperation in military and security matters, as well as joint initiatives involving reconstruction, economic development and infrastructure.
The denials came after Egyptian intelligence chief Hassan Rashad held talks in Cairo on Nov. 13 with Saddam Haftar, deputy commander of the armed forces in eastern Libya.
The meeting addressed bilateral relations, cooperation on strategic and economic initiatives, and efforts to support progress in Libya's political transition.
Both sides also discussed the importance of bringing Libya's political institutions together and creating the necessary conditions for holding nationwide elections.
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