DR Congo, Kenya Pledge Return of Ambassadors in Peace Push
(MENAFN) Felix Tshisekedi, president of the Democratic Republic of Congo, and Kenya's William Ruto committed Sunday to fully restoring diplomatic relations and naming new ambassadors, a significant step toward ending years of friction over the war in eastern Congo.
The pledge came in a statement released at the close of a four-party summit in Oyo, in the Republic of Congo.
In the statement, the two leaders reaffirmed their resolve to “prioritize ongoing consultation and diplomatic channels as a means of preventing and resolving any potential disputes in a spirit of mutual understanding and with a view to preserving regional peace and stability, particularly through the return of ambassadors,” the statement read in part.
They also agreed to “strengthen cooperation within regional mechanisms responsible for peace, security and integration matters.”
Denis Sassou Nguesso, president of the Republic of Congo, convened the meeting to address concerns straining relations between Kinshasa and Nairobi. Faure Essozimna Gnassingbe, Togo's President of the Council of Ministers and the African Union's lead mediator on the eastern Congo crisis, also attended.
The rift between the two East African Community (EAC) members grew out of disagreements over the fighting in eastern Congo.
It began in December 2023, when Kinshasa recalled its ambassador to Kenya. The recall followed the launch in Nairobi of a new Congolese political-military alliance, the Congo River Alliance (AFC), which included the M23 rebel group. Corneille Nangaa, the former head of Congo's electoral commission, announced in the Kenyan capital that nine Congolese armed groups, M23 among them, had united to form the AFC. He said the coalition aimed to restore peace and stability in the country.
Tensions flared again in August 2025, when Kenya nominated a new Consul-General to Goma. The capital of North Kivu province had fallen to M23 in January 2025. The Congolese government objected strongly, arguing that the appointment risked legitimizing M23's occupation and undermining Congo's territorial integrity.
Kinshasa also held that international law and the 1963 Vienna Convention on Consular Relations require a host state's prior consent before a foreign consular head is appointed. Under that framework, it said, the consul cannot take office until the host country's Ministry of Foreign Affairs issues an exequatur.
Around the same time, Kinshasa's refusal to accredit Kenya's newly nominated ambassador deepened the diplomatic standoff.
The pledge came in a statement released at the close of a four-party summit in Oyo, in the Republic of Congo.
In the statement, the two leaders reaffirmed their resolve to “prioritize ongoing consultation and diplomatic channels as a means of preventing and resolving any potential disputes in a spirit of mutual understanding and with a view to preserving regional peace and stability, particularly through the return of ambassadors,” the statement read in part.
They also agreed to “strengthen cooperation within regional mechanisms responsible for peace, security and integration matters.”
Denis Sassou Nguesso, president of the Republic of Congo, convened the meeting to address concerns straining relations between Kinshasa and Nairobi. Faure Essozimna Gnassingbe, Togo's President of the Council of Ministers and the African Union's lead mediator on the eastern Congo crisis, also attended.
The rift between the two East African Community (EAC) members grew out of disagreements over the fighting in eastern Congo.
It began in December 2023, when Kinshasa recalled its ambassador to Kenya. The recall followed the launch in Nairobi of a new Congolese political-military alliance, the Congo River Alliance (AFC), which included the M23 rebel group. Corneille Nangaa, the former head of Congo's electoral commission, announced in the Kenyan capital that nine Congolese armed groups, M23 among them, had united to form the AFC. He said the coalition aimed to restore peace and stability in the country.
Tensions flared again in August 2025, when Kenya nominated a new Consul-General to Goma. The capital of North Kivu province had fallen to M23 in January 2025. The Congolese government objected strongly, arguing that the appointment risked legitimizing M23's occupation and undermining Congo's territorial integrity.
Kinshasa also held that international law and the 1963 Vienna Convention on Consular Relations require a host state's prior consent before a foreign consular head is appointed. Under that framework, it said, the consul cannot take office until the host country's Ministry of Foreign Affairs issues an exequatur.
Around the same time, Kinshasa's refusal to accredit Kenya's newly nominated ambassador deepened the diplomatic standoff.
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