Russia, Ukraine Exchange Accusations Over Latest Wave of Strikes
(MENAFN) Drone attacks and other military strikes were reported across several parts of Russia and Ukraine on Sunday, resulting in casualties on both sides as Moscow and Kyiv presented differing accounts of the latest developments.
In Russia's Belgorod region, one person was killed and six others sustained injuries over the past 24 hours, according to the regional emergency response headquarters in a statement published on the Russian social media platform Max.
Authorities in the Kursk region also reported three injuries, while Bryansk Governor Egor Kovalchuk said a cyclist was struck by a drone and subsequently transported to a hospital for treatment.
Meanwhile, falling debris from unmanned aerial vehicles injured five people in Russia's Krasnodar region, the regional emergency response headquarters announced on Sunday.
Four of the injured were reported in the settlement of Afipsky, while another person was hurt in the village of Medvedovskaya, according to the statement.
The incident in Afipsky also damaged the roofs and windows of 13 privately owned houses. In Medvedovskaya, windows were broken at another residential property.
Separately, media reports suggested that a regional headquarters belonging to Russia's National Guard, known as Rosgvardia, on Cherkasskaya Street in Krasnodar may have been among the locations targeted.
Regional officials had not issued any statement addressing those reports.
In Russia's Belgorod region, one person was killed and six others sustained injuries over the past 24 hours, according to the regional emergency response headquarters in a statement published on the Russian social media platform Max.
Authorities in the Kursk region also reported three injuries, while Bryansk Governor Egor Kovalchuk said a cyclist was struck by a drone and subsequently transported to a hospital for treatment.
Meanwhile, falling debris from unmanned aerial vehicles injured five people in Russia's Krasnodar region, the regional emergency response headquarters announced on Sunday.
Four of the injured were reported in the settlement of Afipsky, while another person was hurt in the village of Medvedovskaya, according to the statement.
The incident in Afipsky also damaged the roofs and windows of 13 privately owned houses. In Medvedovskaya, windows were broken at another residential property.
Separately, media reports suggested that a regional headquarters belonging to Russia's National Guard, known as Rosgvardia, on Cherkasskaya Street in Krasnodar may have been among the locations targeted.
Regional officials had not issued any statement addressing those reports.
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